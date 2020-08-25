RATINGS: AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Ranks as 2 of 3 Most-Watched Shows for Week of Aug. 17-23

NBC Ties for #2 in 18-49 and Lands Four Telecasts in Top 10 in the Demo

NBC tied for #2 in the 18-49 for the week of Aug. 17-23 among the Big 4 networks and landed two of the top three's most-watched telecasts with a pair of "America's Got Talent" episodes.

The live Tuesday telecast of "AGT" ranked #2 for the week in total viewers with 5.6 million and the live Wednesday results garnered 5.1 million viewers. In 18-49, those "AGT" episodes were sixth and eighth, respectively, and the Wednesday night coverage of the Democratic National Convention came in 10th, tied with Sunday's NHL playoff game between Boston and Tampa Bay.

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."

Week 48 Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "live plus same day," Aug. 17-23

ABC...0.5

NBC...0.4

CBS...0.4

Fox...0.3

CW...0.1

Total Viewers

CBS...3.0 million

ABC...2.6 million

NBC...2.4 million

Fox...1.2 million

CW...0.5 million

Season-to-Date Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "Most Current"

Fox...1.3

NBC...1.1

ABC...0.9

CBS...0.9

CW...0.3

Total Viewers

CBS...6.5 million

NBC...5.6 million

Fox...5.0 million

ABC...4.8 million

CW...1.0 million

NBC highlights for the week of Aug. 17-23:

Monday

NBC tied for #1 among the Big 4 networks Monday night in adults 18-49 and was the outright #1 in adults 25-54. NBC has finished #1 or tied for #1 on 13 of 13 Monday nights so far this summer among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49.

An encore of "American Ninja Warrior" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 2.4 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m.) tied for the #1 show of the night in 18-49 and tied for #1 in men 25-54. In the 8:30-9 p.m. half hour, "Ninja" was the #1 show in 18-49.

For the first night of live coverage of the Democratic National Convention (10-11 p.m. ET), NBC was #1 in the news-friendly 25-54 demo (0.6 vs 0.5 for ABC and 0.4 for CBS), tied for #1 in 18-49 (0.4) and #2 in total viewers (2.3 million).

Tuesday

NBC won Tuesday night in every key measure behind a live telecast of "America's Got Talent" and night two of the Democratic National Convention. NBC has now won 17 consecutive Tuesdays among those networks in 18-49 (including a tie) and 16 in a row in adults 25-54 (including a tie) and six in a row in total viewers.

"America's Got Talent" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 5.6 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m.) dominated the competition. The telecast won in all key demos and more than doubled several series that tied for #2 in the 18-49 demo (0.7 vs. 0.3). "Talent" was the #1 telecast of the night on the Big 4 networks in 10 of 10 key ratings measures. Digital / Social: Total activity for Tuesday's show garnered 708,000 Total Interactions, remaining 46% above the Season 15 Tuesday average.

Night two of the Democratic National Convention (0.3 rating in 18-49, 2.3 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) drew more viewers than convention coverage on ABC and CBS, and tied with those networks in 18-49. It also tied ABC with an 0.5 in the news-friendly 25-54 demo.

Wednesday

NBC was #1 in total viewers among the Big 4 networks and tied for #2 in 18-49. A live telecast of "America's Got Talent" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 5.1 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m.) was the most-watched show of the night among the Big 4. Digital / Social: Total activity for Wednesday's telecast garnered 545.8K Total Interactions, which was slightly above last week's show (544.6K Total Interactions).

A rebroadcast of "Ellen's Game of Games" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 2.2 million viewers overall at 9 p.m.) was 33% higher in the demo and 29% higher in total viewers, respectively, than last Thursday's 9 p.m. encore episode.

NBC won night three of the Democratic National Convention (0.5 rating in 18-49, 2.5 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) was #1 against ABC and CBS in both those categories as well as the 25-54 demo.

Thursday

An encore telecast of "The Wall" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 2.4 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m.) was NBC's most-watched show of the night and was tied for #2 in 18-49 in the timeslot.

"Law & Order: SVU" earned an 0.3 rating in 18-49, 1.9 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m.

For the final night of the Democratic National Convention, the telecast garnered a 0.3 rating in 18-49 and 2.2 million viewers.

Friday

NBC tied for #2 in the night in the 18-49 demo. An encore of "America's Got Talent" (0.3 rating in 18-49,1.8 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m.) brought its total audience of the original Tuesday episode to more than 7.6 million viewers.

"Dateline NBC" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 2.2 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m.) tied for the #2 show of the night in 18-49, was even in 18-49 from a week ago and defeated ABC's newsmagazine "20/20" in the news-friendly 25-54 demo (0.6 vs. 0.5).

Saturday

NBC Sports coverage of the Stanley Cup playoff game featuring the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche (0.3 in 18-49, 1.2 million viewers overall from 8-11 p.m. ET) was tied in 18-49 for the #1 program of night behind the NBA playoffs. In 18-49, the demo increased from 0.2 in the first half-hour to 0.4 in last half-hour.

Sunday

An encore telecast of "Cannonball" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 1.9 million viewers overall from 7-8 p.m. ET) was even vs. the "Cannonball" telecast from the previous week and up slightly in total viewers.

Up from both Saturday and last Sunday, NHL Stanley Cup Playoff game between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning (0.5 rating in 18-49, 1.8 million viewers overall from 8-11 p.m. ET) was strong enough to propel NBC to tie for second place in 18-49.

