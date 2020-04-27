RATINGS: AMERICAN IDOL Holds Onto Demo Crown on Sunday

ABC (5.062 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #1) held off the demo competition on Sunday with a rebroadcast of "The Disney Family Singalong" (3.200 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4) followed by new episodes of "American Idol" (6.044 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1) and "The Rookie" (4.961 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3).

CBS (7.130 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.6, #2) was the silver draw with its mix of "60 Minutes" (10.730 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2), "God Friended Me" (6.400 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4), the series finale of "God Friended Me" (6.068 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8) and the season finale of "NCIS: Los Angeles" (5.320 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4).

Next up was NBC (2.277 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) and its quartet of "Little Big Shots" (2.985 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T13), "The Wall" (2.846 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T11), "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" (1.704 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T13) and "Good Girls" (1.572 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T13).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.146 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) served up repeats of "The Simpsons" (0.888 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T13) and "Bob's Burgers" (0.844 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T13) alongside originals of "The Simpsons" (1.347 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8), "Duncanville" (0.972 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T11), "Bob's Burgers" (1.327 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8) and "Family Guy" (1.497 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4).

And finally, The CW (0.514 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) closed out the night with the return of "Batwoman" (0.668 million viewers, #18; adults 18-49: 0.2, #18) and a repeat "Supergirl" (0.360 million viewers, #19; adults 18-49: 0.1, #19).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+25.00% - American Idol

+20.00% - God Friended Me

0.00% - 60 Minutes

0.00% - THE ROOKIE (vs. 4/12/20)

0.00% - NCIS: Los Angeles

0.00% - Family Guy

0.00% - The Simpsons

0.00% - Bob's Burgers

0.00% - Duncanville

0.00% - Batwoman (vs. 3/22/20)

-20.00% - The Wall

-25.00% - Little Big Shots

-25.00% - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

-25.00% - Good Girls

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+25.00% - GOD FRIENDED ME - 9:00 (vs. The Red Line)

+20.00% - GOD FRIENDED ME - 8:00 (vs. The Red Line)

+12.50% - 60 Minutes

0.00% - NCIS: Los Angeles

0.00% - FAMILY GUY (vs. FAMILY GUY (Repeat))

-12.50% - THE ROOKIE (vs. Shark Tank)

-28.57% - American Idol

-28.57% - The Simpsons

-33.33% - Batwoman (vs. Supergirl)

-37.50% - Bob's Burgers (vs. Family Guy)

-40.00% - LITTLE BIG SHOTS (vs. Ellen's Game of Games (Repeat))

-50.00% - Duncanville (vs. Bob's Burgers)

-50.00% - THE WALL (vs. World of Dance)

-50.00% - Good Girls

-62.50% - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (vs. World of Dance)





