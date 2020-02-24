RATINGS: ABC's FOR LIFE Retains 100% of Its Week-Earlier Debut in Adults 18-49

"For Life" (10:00-11:00 p.m. - 4.5 million and 1.1/6 in AD18-49):

Buoyed by larger playback growth in its second week, ABC's "For Life" retained 100% of its week-earlier debut among Adults 18-49 in the L+3 numbers (1.1/6) after pacing 1-tenth of a rating point behind the prior week in L+SD. In addition, the new ABC drama held nearly all of its debut audience in week 2 (4.5 million vs. 4.7 million).

In the Tuesday 10:00 p.m. hour, "For Life" moved ahead of CBS' "FBI: Most Wanted" to lead by 1-tenth of a rating point with Adults 18-49 (1.1/6 vs. 1.0/6) and rank No. 2 in the time slot after trailing behind by 1-tenth and ranking No. 3 in L+SD.

"For Life" delivered bigger playback growth in week 2 versus week 1, growing by +0.5 rating points (+83%) with Adults 18-49 from L+SD to L+3 compared to a +0.4 rating points lift (+57%) in week 1.

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live+3 Day Program Ratings, 2/18/20.





