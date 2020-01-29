RATINGS: ABC's AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE is Friday's No. 1 Show in Adults 18-49

ABC's "American Housewife" emerged as Friday's No. 1 show in Adults 18-49 in the L+3 numbers, leapfrogging over Fox's "WWE Friday Night Smackdown" to lead by 1-tenth of a rating point (0.9/5 vs. 0.8/5) after trailing by 1-tenth in L+SD. In fact, "American Housewife" outdelivered "WWE Smackdown" in 3 of their last 4 original head-to-head matchups in Adults 18-49. The ABC sitcom grew week to week by 13% in Adults 18-49 (0.9/5 vs. 0.8/5) and held even with the prior week in Total Viewers (4.3 million).

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live+3 Day Program Ratings, 1/24/20.

Katie Otto, a confident, unapologetic wife and mother of three, raises her flawed family in the wealthy town of Westport, Connecticut, filled with "perfect" mommies and their "perfect" offspring. Joining Katie in her perfectly imperfect world is her husband, Greg Otto, who supports her in every way possible, but with a dash of reality thrown in as they work to ensure their children - including their oldest teenage daughter, Taylor, who is already set on the "perfect" path; their middle son, Oliver, who has one goal in life: to be rich; and their youngest, Anna Kat, who needs a little extra help navigating life - do not end up like everyone else. Katie also has her closest friends in town, Angela and Doris, who help her keep it all in perspective. Despite her flaws and unconventional ways, Katie ultimately only wants the best for her kids and will fight tooth and nail to instill some good old-fashioned values in them, if it's the last thing she does.

"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto, Carly Hughes as Angela and Ali Wong as Doris.





