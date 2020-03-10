RATINGS: ABC Wins Thursday in Total Viewers and Adults 18-49

ABC Thursday Prime Time (8:00-11:00 p.m. - 7.6 million and 1.6/9 in AD18-49):

With its 3-hour drama lineup, ABC dominated Thursday among Adults 18-49, widening its lead over runner-up CBS to 7-tenths of a rating point in the L+3 numbers (1.6/9 vs. 0.9/5) compared to a 3-tenths advantage in L+SD. In fact, ABC won Thursday for the 7th straight week among Adults 18-49. In addition, ABC emerged as the night's No. 1 network in Total Viewers in L+3 (7.6 million), leapfrogging over CBS (7.5 million). ABC claimed the Top 2 highest-rated programs of the night in Adults 18-49 with "Grey's Anatomy" and "Station 19," respectively.

Driven by the night's Top 2 gainers, ABC stood as Thursday's No. 1 gainer in TV playback in Adults 18-49, growing by +0.6 rating points from L+SD to L+3.

"Station 19" (8:00-9:00 p.m. - 7.6 million and 1.4/8 in AD18-49):

ABC's "Station 19" ranked No. 1 in Thursday's 8:00 p.m. hour among Adults 18-49, beating its nearest competition by 27% (1.1/6 for CBS' "Young Sheldon"/"Unicorn") and winning the hour on all 7 of its telecasts so far this season. "Station 19" stood as Thursday's No. 2 program in Adults 18-49 (1.4/8-tie), behind only ABC's "Grey's Anatomy."

"Grey's Anatomy" (9:00-10:01 p.m. - 8.9 million and 2.2/11 in AD18-49):

ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" grew over the prior week in Total Viewers (+3% - 8.9 million vs. 8.6 million) and Adults 18-49 (+16% - 2.2/11 vs. 1.9/10) to 6-week highs - since 1/23/20. The ABC drama stood as Thursday's No. 1 show in Adults 18-49 for the 7th week in a row.

"Grey's Anatomy" matched its biggest playback increase this season among Adults 18-49, soaring by +0.9 rating points from L+SD to L+3, and stood as Thursday's No. 1 gainer.

"A Million Little Things" (10:01-11:00 p.m. - 6.3 million and 1.3/8 in AD18-49):

ABC's "A Million Little Things" won its Thursday 10:00 p.m. time slot among Adults 18-49 (1.3/8), ranking as the No. 1 program in the hour for the 5th week running.

"AMLT" was Thursday's No. 2 gainer in TV playback in Adults 18-49 (+0.7 rating points).

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live+3 Day Program Ratings, 3/5/20.





