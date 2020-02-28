RATINGS: ABC Wins Its 3rd Straight Week in Adults 18-49

During the week of Feb. 17, 2020, ABC stood as the No. 1 network for the 3rd week in a row among Adults 18-49 (1.1/6), beating NBC by 10% (1.0/5), FOX by 10% (1.0/5) and CBS by 22% (0.9/5). ABC ranked No. 1 on 3 of 7 nights of the week (Monday, Thursday and Sunday) in Adults 18-49, winning more nights of the week than any other network.

ABC delivered 9 of the week's Top 20 highest-rated series in Adults 18-49, more than NBC - 5, CBS - 5 or FOX - 3: "The Bachelor" (2.3/11), "Grey's Anatomy" (1.9/10), "American Idol" (1.7/8), "The Good Doctor" (1.6/9), "The Conners" (1.4/8), "Station 19" (1.4/7), "A Million Little Things" (1.3/7), "The Rookie" (1.3/7) and "Modern Family" (1.3/6).

ABC claimed the Top 2 programs on Monday with "The Bachelor" and "The Good Doctor," respectively, the Top 2 programs on Thursday with "Grey's Anatomy" and "Station 19" (tie), respectively, and the Top 3 broadcast programs on Sunday with "American Idol," "The Rookie" and "America's Funniest Home Videos"(1.1/6), respectively.

ABC delivered the No. 1 comedy for the 2nd straight week with "The Conners" (tied with CBS' "Young Sheldon").

ABC had the No. 1 10:00 p.m. program for the 2nd week running with "The Good Doctor."

ABC delivered 6 of the week's Top 15 gainers in TV playback among Adults 18-49-the most for any network (NBC - 5, CBS - 2, FOX - 2): "Grey's Anatomy" (+0.8 rating points), "The Good Doctor" (+0.7 rating points), "A Million Little Things" (+0.7 rating points), "For Life" (+0.5 rating points), "Modern Family" (+0.5 rating points) and "The Rookie" (+0.5 rating points).

ABC's "For Life" was the week's No. 1 playback gainer for a new series (+0.5 rating points-tie) and also stood as the No. 1 new series gainer on a percentage basis on the major networks (+83%).

