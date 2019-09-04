RATINGS: ABC Snaps NBC's 10-Week Winning Streak in Viewers
During the week of Aug. 26, 2019, ABC snapped NBC's 10-week winning streak with a first-place finish in Total Viewers (+9% - 3.7 million vs. 3.4 million). In addition, ABC was No. 1 during the week among Adults 18-49 (0.9/5), dominating runner-up NBC by 50% (0.6/3), CBS by 80% (0.5/3) and FOX by 125% (0.4/2). In fact, ABC ranked No. 1 in 6 of the last 7 weeks and in 10 of the 14 weeks so far this summer among Adults 18-49, posting the most No. 1 finishes of any broadcast network.
ABC soared over the prior week (2.8 million and 0.6/3 on w/o 8/19/19) by 32% in Total Viewers and by 50% among Adults 18-49 to 11-week highs-since the week of 6/10/19.
Rankings: ABC delivered a network-leading 4 of the Top 5 shows in Adults 18-49, including the week's Top 2 programs with COLLEGE FOOTBALL coverage: "Saturday Night Football"-No. 1 (1.9/11), "Sunday Night Kickoff"-No. 2 (1.5/9), "Bachelor in Paradise-MON"-No. 4 (1.2/6) and "Bachelor in Paradise-TUE"-No. 5 (1.1/6). In addition, ABC's Saturday (No. 3) and Sunday (No. 5) COLLEGE FOOTBALL games placed among the week's Top 5 most-watched TV programs.
WEEK NO. 49: ADULTS 18-49 TOTAL VIEWERS
No.1 ABC 0.9 No.1 ABC 3,680,000
No.2 NBC 0.6 No.2 NBC 3,430,000
No.3 CBS 0.5 No.3 CBS 3,350,000
No.4 FOX 0.4 No.4 FOX 1,450,000
Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live + Same Day Program Ratings for week of 8/26/19.