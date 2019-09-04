RATINGS: ABC Snaps NBC's 10-Week Winning Streak in Viewers

During the week of Aug. 26, 2019, ABC snapped NBC's 10-week winning streak with a first-place finish in Total Viewers (+9% - 3.7 million vs. 3.4 million). In addition, ABC was No. 1 during the week among Adults 18-49 (0.9/5), dominating runner-up NBC by 50% (0.6/3), CBS by 80% (0.5/3) and FOX by 125% (0.4/2). In fact, ABC ranked No. 1 in 6 of the last 7 weeks and in 10 of the 14 weeks so far this summer among Adults 18-49, posting the most No. 1 finishes of any broadcast network.

ABC soared over the prior week (2.8 million and 0.6/3 on w/o 8/19/19) by 32% in Total Viewers and by 50% among Adults 18-49 to 11-week highs-since the week of 6/10/19.

Rankings: ABC delivered a network-leading 4 of the Top 5 shows in Adults 18-49, including the week's Top 2 programs with COLLEGE FOOTBALL coverage: "Saturday Night Football"-No. 1 (1.9/11), "Sunday Night Kickoff"-No. 2 (1.5/9), "Bachelor in Paradise-MON"-No. 4 (1.2/6) and "Bachelor in Paradise-TUE"-No. 5 (1.1/6). In addition, ABC's Saturday (No. 3) and Sunday (No. 5) COLLEGE FOOTBALL games placed among the week's Top 5 most-watched TV programs.

WEEK NO. 49: ADULTS 18-49 TOTAL VIEWERS

No.1 ABC 0.9 No.1 ABC 3,680,000

No.2 NBC 0.6 No.2 NBC 3,430,000

No.3 CBS 0.5 No.3 CBS 3,350,000

No.4 FOX 0.4 No.4 FOX 1,450,000

No.5 CW 0.1 No.5 CW 580,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live + Same Day Program Ratings for week of 8/26/19.





