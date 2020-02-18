RATINGS: ABC Increases Its Winning Advantage to 67% Over Its Nearest Competition on Thursday in Adults 18-49

With its 3-hour drama line-up, ABC ranked as Thursday's dominant No. 1 network in Adults 18-49 (1.5/8), increasing its lead over the nearest competition to 67% in the L+3 numbers (0.9/5 for Fox, NBC and CBS) versus a 29% advantage in L+SD.

At 8:00 p.m., "Station 19" won the hour among Adults 18-49 (1.3/7), beating comedies on CBS by 8% (1.2/7), on NBC by 44% (0.9/5) and on FOX by 44% (0.9/5). In fact, the ABC drama ranked as the No. 1 program in Thursday's 8:00 p.m. hour for the 4th straight week with Adults 18-49. "Station 19" inched up week to week in Total Viewers (+1% - 7.7 million vs. 7.6 million) to its most-watched telecast since its season premiere-since 1/23/20.

"Grey's Anatomy" emerged as Thursday's No. 1 program among Adults 18-49 (1.9/10), beating runner-up CBS' "Young Sheldon" by 5-tenths of a rating point in L+3 (1.4/8) after trailing 1-tenth behind in L+SD and standing as the night's highest-rated program for the 4th consecutive week. "Grey's Anatomy" grew over the prior week in Total Viewers (+4% - 8.3 million vs. 8.0 million) to draw its biggest audience since its mid-season return-since 1/23/20.

"Grey's Anatomy" nearly doubled (+90%) its L+SD Adult 18-49 rating after 3 days of TV playback and stood as Thursday's No. 1 playback gainer (+0.9 rating points).

"A Million Little Things" ranked No. 1 in the Thursday 10:00 p.m. hour among Adults 18-49 in the L+3 numbers (1.3/7), tying "Law & Order: SVU" after standing 1-tenth of a rating point behind the NBC drama in L+SD.

"A Million Little Things" more than doubled its L+SD Adult 18-49 rating (+117%) for the first time this season and matched a season-high playback lift in Total Viewers (+2.80 million viewers).





