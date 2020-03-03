RATINGS: ABC Claims More of the Week's Top 15 Highest-Rated Series Than Any Other Network

During the week of Feb. 17, 2020, ABC delivered 7 of the week's Top 15 highest-rated series among Adults 18-49, more than CBS - 4, NBC - 3 or FOX - 3: "The Bachelor" (2.3/11), "Grey's Anatomy" (2.1/11), "The Good Doctor" (1.8/10), "American Idol" (1.8/8), "The Conners" (1.6/8), "Modern Family" (1.6/8) and "Station 19" (1.5/8).

ABC claimed the Top 2 programs on Monday with "The Bachelor" and "The Good Doctor," respectively; the Top 2 programs on Thursday with "Grey's Anatomy" and "Station 19" (tie), respectively; and the Top 3 broadcast programs on Sunday with "American Idol," "The Rookie" and "America's Funniest Home Videos"(1.1/6-tie), respectively.

ABC's "The Conners" and "Modern Family" tied as the No. 1 comedy for the 2nd week in a row.

ABC had the No. 1 10:00 p.m. program for the 2nd week running with "The Good Doctor."

ABC delivered 6 of the week's Top 15 gainers in TV playback among Adults 18-49 - the most for any network (NBC - 5, CBS - 4, FOX - 3): "Grey's Anatomy" (+1.0 rating points), "The Good Doctor" (+0.9 rating points), "A Million Little Things" (+0.8 rating points), "Modern Family" (+0.8 rating points), "For Life" (+0.7 rating points) and "The Rookie" (+0.6 rating points).

Posting larger playback growth in its 2nd week, ABC's "For Life" was the No. 1 gainer for a new series (+0.7 rating points-tie).

On a percentage basis, ABC's "Stumptown" (+125%) and "For Life" (+117%) stood as the Top 2 new series gainers on the broadcast networks, with both programs more than doubling their L+SD ratings after 7 days of TV playback.





