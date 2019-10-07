RATINGS: A VERY BRADY RENOVATION is Highest-Rated Series in HGTV History

In a record-breaking sweep, HGTV's ratings juggernaut A VERY BRADY RENOVATION has become the highest-rated series in network history for live plus three-day among P25-54, W25-54, M25-54, P2+ and households. Overall, the hit series, which aired its finale episode on Monday, Sept. 30, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, averaged a 1.59 live plus three-day rating among P25-54-a 156 percent increase over year-ago levels-and generated a 104 percent lift over the prior six-week time period. Among W25-54, the series garnered a 1.90 live plus three-day rating, a 121 percent increase over year-ago levels and 94 percent lift over the prior six-weeks. It also delivered a 1.54 live plus three-day rating among P2+ and a 2.91 household rating.

Attracting more than 28 million total viewers, A VERY BRADY RENOVATION was a top 3 cable program among P25-54, W25-54, upscale P25-54 and upscale W25-54 during the Monday 9-10 p.m. timeslot. In other demos, the series garnered a 1.27 live plus three-day rating among M25-54 and a 1.04 live plus three-day rating among P18-49. In addition, the Sept. 9 premiere episode was the highest-rated season premiere in HGTV history and attracted 40 percent more new viewers to HGTV.

"We knew A VERY BRADY RENOVATION would deliver tremendous ratings and it sure did," said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. "Both Brady Bunch and HGTV superfans faithfully tuned in week after week to see the extraordinary renovation and replication of the iconic television home. It's a milestone moment in HGTV history for the team who gave their all to this fun, massive and rewarding project."

The series also has delivered a record-breaking performance on HGTV's digital platforms. The premiere episode of A VERY BRADY RENOVATION is the most-streamed episode on HGTV GO in 2019. The series also is the #2 most-streamed series on HGTV GO this year. In addition, digital support for A VERY BRADY RENOVATION has generated more than 14.8 million total video views across all of Discovery's digital and social platforms, with more than 12.7 million page views on HGTV.com/Brady, the most visited show page on the network's site in the month of September. Episodes from two online packages devoted to Brady Bunch house mania-Back Home With the Bradys and A Very Brady After Show-have ranked in the top 10 most-watched videos on HGTV's Youtube channel since they launched in August. Across HGTV's social platforms, DIY Rainbow Desserts, which shows how to create sweet treats for a 70s-themed party, was a top-three most-watched video in September with over 660,000 views. On Sept. 9, the series premiere episode of A VERY BRADY RENOVATION was the #1 most social reality cable series program on Facebook and the #2 overall most social reality cable series program.

A Very Brady Renovation featured the full-scale overhaul of the real Brady Bunch house in Los Angeles. Exterior shots of that house were often used to establish a sense of time and place for the Brady family. HGTV executed a show-stopping transformation of the home by adding 2,000 square feet to its original footprint-all without compromising its instantly recognizable street view. The house was replicated to include the iconic floating staircase, the orange-and-green kitchen, Greg's attic, the kids Jack-n-Jill bathroom and many more memorable spaces. The Brady Bunch house will forever hold a special place in television history and American Pop culture.

Now, superfans can expect exclusive, behind-the-scenes content in A Very Brady Renovation: Behind the Build, premiering Monday, Oct. 7 and 14, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Selected from more than 9,000 hours of renovation footage that HGTV captured, the episodes feature never-before-seen renovated spaces in the Brady Bunch house, the do-it-yourself projects used to create specific items from the world-famous TV home, and extended room reveal scenes with the Brady Bunch cast. The network also will premiere a holiday episode in December.

Photo Credit: HGTV





