Quibi Announces a Travel Series Starring Joe Jonas

Quibi has greenlit CUP OF JOE, an eight-part travel series starring Joe Jonas. As one third of the global music phenomenon Jonas Brothers, Joe has travelled the world -- city after city. But between whirlwind pit stops and racing between concert venues, Joe has only scratched the surface of what these places actually have to offer.

Inspired by his eponymous Instagram account, CUP OF JOE will combine Joe's love for travel, photography and adventure. Before he hits the stage on his sold-out Happiness Begins tour, Joe will experience each city like a true native - as a local guides him through each destination. This global superstar is finally seeing the world.

"You often think you know about a certain place or a person until you take some time to dig deeper. I'm fortunate to get to travel around the world through my profession and you often see me on the other side of the lens but 'Cup of Joe' is giving me the opportunity to dig a little deeper and point the lens at some of the world's most interesting people... and some more of the weird, fun things I'm into," said Joe Jonas.

Hosted by: Joe Jonas

Executive Producers: Joe Jonas, Phil McIntyre, and John Taylor for Philymack. Ben Winston for Fulwell73 Productions.

Produced by: Philymack and Fulwell 73 Productions

Directed by: David Soutar

Quibi launches April 6, 2020. To stay up-to-date on all of Quibi's latest shows, including 'CUP OF JOE' sign up at Quibi.com.





Related Articles View More TV Stories