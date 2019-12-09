Quibi Announces SEXOLOGY WITH SHAN BOODRAM

Today, Quibi announced 'Sexology with Shan Boodram' starring Shan Boodram, certified sexologist and an internationally renowned intimacy expert and coach. 'Sexology with Shan Boodram' will help viewers navigate the realities of sex, dating and relationships today - when the rules of love and attraction are often confusing. The show will be produced by Curly One Productions for Quibi's curated entertainment and inspirational programming, Daily Essentials.

Today's millennials spend approximately 10 hours a week on dating apps, searching for dates, looking for love and craving connection. It is a dating app world that leaves many lost and confused. Certified sexologist and intimacy coach Shan Boodram is about to change all that.

"Relationships and our relationship to our sexuality is a big part of our daily lives, which is why I am over the moon to be a part of Quibi's Daily Essentials slate," said Shan Boodram. "Everyone should have access to tools to become their own sex and relationship expert, and with our new daily show, we will be able to provide those necessary tools to Quibi's audience in a highly engaging format. This is the kind of project I've dreamed of being a part of for my entire career."

Daily Essentials are a unique content offering from Quibi - in addition to its scripted "Lighthouse" and unscripted "Alternative" shows. Curated daily into minutes-long bites of news, entertainment and inspiration, Quibi's Daily Essentials will quickly give viewers everything they need to know.

Each episode will be less than 10 minutes and be available Monday through Friday only on Quibi.

Quibi launches April 6, 2020. To stay up-to-date on all of Quibi's latest shows, including SEXOLOGY WITH SHAN BOODRAM, sign up at Quibi.com.





