Queer Musical Film SUNSET ROAD Now Available to Stream

The highly anticipated Sunset Road has officially hit streaming platforms, offering audiences a delightful, comedic twist on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, set against the scenic backdrop of Washington’s vibrant wine country. This film explores the clash between two rival wine-making families—one known for its Merlot, the other for its Cabernet—as they discover love, laughter, and musical harmony amidst their feud.

The film stars Krupin as Etta Campbell, a member of the Cabernet-producing Campbell family, opposite Diana Milton, who plays Oryn Montgomery from the Merlot family. Their budding relationship, fraught with the tension of family rivalry, takes center stage in this heartwarming, music-filled journey. Fans of Broadway will also enjoy a cameo from Tony Award winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie, Frozen), who plays a lawyer entangled in THE FAMILY dispute.

Directed by Janet Krupin (Girlboss, David Cross’ HITS), who also stars in the film, Sunset Road boasts a personal touch that sets it apart. The film’s original score is composed of music by Halley Greg, Krupin’s sister, adding a special creative synergy to the production. Their collaboration brings a fresh, whimsical take on the classic love story. Halley Greg was recently featured on NBC’s THE VOICE (Team Kelly).

Filmed on location at some of Washington’s finest wineries, including Hightower Cellars, Frichette, Avennia, and Fidélitas, the film celebrates the region’s wine culture while infusing it with humor, heart, and music. The stunning landscapes of Red Mountain provide a breathtaking setting for the story, as the characters navigate their feuding families, love, and a series of showdowns.

“It was important to me as a storyteller that the love story just be the love story—it makes no difference that it’s two women,” said Krupin. “Our characters get to have a cozy, classic adventure with stunning landscapes and beautiful wine.”

In addition to the lead performances, the film features Sam Shick as Papa Campbell, Dara Quinn as Mama Montgomery, and Halley Greg, who plays herself, performing music from her album “American Harlot” as part of the original soundtrack. Greg’s music, now available for streaming, adds an electric, modern feel to the musical experience.

Produced by Steve Lee, a longtime friend of Krupin’s and a local supporter of the arts, Sunset Road showcases the rich talent and community spirit of Washington’s creative scene. With Jeremy Sandoval serving as cinematographer and Turner Riley as editor, the film is a testament to homegrown artistry. The film also features LGBTQ+ social media maven, Jubilee (Titan_of_joy on Tiktok).

Sunset Road is a beguiling addition to the genre, combining queer representation, musical spectacle, and the charm of wine country. Now streaming, the film is poised to captivate audiences LOOKING FOR a feel-good, inclusive, and visually stunning experience.

Writer/Director/Producer/Actor Janet Krupin is a versatile creator and producer known for her performances on Broadway, including roles in "If/Then," "Hands on a Hardbody," and "Bring It On: The Musical." She has a BA in Cinematic Arts from the University of Southern California. She is a communications consultant for Microsoft and on the board for the Academy of Children’s Theatre Alumni Association.

