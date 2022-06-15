Queens Announces For Canada's DRAG RACE Season Three

Welcome back to the mother-pucking runway! Canada's Drag Race returns for its third season July 14th at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide, day-and-date with its local airing on Crave in Canada. Returning to preside over the queens this season are Queen of the North Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, and Traci Melchor.

The 12 fierce, fabulous, and flawless queens competing to snatch the crown and become Canada's next Drag Superstar are: Bombae, Chelazon Leroux, Gisèle Lullaby, Halal Bae, Irma Gerd, Jada Shada Hudson, Kaos, Kimmy Couture, Lady Boom Boom, Miss Fiercalicious, Miss Moço, and Vivian Vanderpuss.

Ready to show up and show out, each episode of Canada's Drag Race tests competitors' talents, and challenges them to master singing, dancing, acting, impersonation, design, and improvisation. Throughout the season, competitors are eliminated until one queen is left standing with the crown, scepter, and the $100,000 prize. Throughout the nine episode season, the queens share their personal successes and struggles, and showcase the importance of celebrating everyone's charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent.

Season 3 of Canada's Drag Race is produced by Blue Ant Studios in association with World of Wonder and Crave. Executive Producers for World of Wonder are Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, and Tom Campbell. RuPaul serves as Executive Producer. Executive Producers for Blue Ant Studios are Michael Kot, Betty Orr, Michelle Mama, and Laura Michalchyshyn. Trevor Boris is Executive Producer/Showrunner.

Yette Vandendam is Supervising Producer. For Bell Media, Senior Production Executive is Danielle Pearson. Sarah Fowlie is Head of Production, Original Programming. Carlyn Klebuc is General Manager, Original Programming. Justin Stockman is Vice President, Content Development & Programming. and Karine Moses is Senior Vice President, Content Development & News.

Watch the promo for the new season here: