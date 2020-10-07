QUIZ Debuts on DVD Oct. 20

Directed by the globally renowned Stephen Frears.

AMC Networks' RLJE Films features the DVD/Blu-ray debut of AMC Studio's acclaimed three-part miniseries QUIZ on October 20, 2020. Directed by the globally renowned Stephen Frears (A Very English Scandal, Florence Foster Jenkins) and written by playwright James Graham (Brexit: An Uncivil War, Ink), this thrilling 3-episode miniseries is the extraordinary and sensational story of how Charles and Diana Ingram attempted an 'audacious heist' on the quiz show Who Wants to be a Millionaire? Quiz stars Emmy® nominated actors Michael Sheen (Masters of Sex, Frost/Nixon) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession, Pride & Prejudice), and includes fantastic performances by an esteemed ensemble cast. Now on DVD or Blu-ray ($29.96/$29.97) with 13 minutes of bonus features, Quiz previously premiered on AMC in May 2020.

The incredible true story of the biggest game show scandal in UK history. When a simplistic, 'question and answer' quiz show, Who Wants to be a Millionaire?, goes on the air in 2001 the nation is gripped. Major Ingram (Macfadyen), his wife Diana (Sian Clifford, Fleabag) and an accomplice, Tecwen Whittock (Michael Jibson, 1917), who was sitting in the audience, were accused of cheating their way to a million pounds. The couple stood trial for conspiring by coughing during the recording to signify the correct answers to the multiple-choice questions posed to the Major by host, Chris Tarrant (Sheen).

Other members of the cast include Mark Bonnar (Line of Duty, Catastrophe), Aisling Bea (This Way Up, Living With Yourself), Helen McCrory (Peaky Blinders, Harry Potter films), Elliot Levey (State of the Union, The Queen), Martin Trenaman (Queens of Mystery, The Inbetweeners), and Seraphina Beh (EastEnders, Top Boy).

Quiz is a Left Bank Pictures co-production for ITV and AMC and is distributed by Sony Pictures Television, which also owns and distributes Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? worldwide. Produced by Alice Pearse (Origin, Gregor), and executive produced by Dan Winch (A Very English Scandal, Broadchurch), William Village, James Graham, Stephen Frears and Left Bank CEO, Andy Harries.

