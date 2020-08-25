Presidential Medal Of Freedom Awarded To Martha Raye For Her Service To The Troops To Be Auctioned

Raye was known as ''Colonel Maggie'' to the troops that adored her. She performed for the troops in World War II.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom awarded to Martha Raye for her USO performances in three wars will be auctioned by Nate D. Sanders Auctions on August 27, 2020.

Raye was known as ''Colonel Maggie'' to the troops that adored her. She performed for the troops in World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam. Raye - a registered nurse - often tended to the soldiers at hospitals when she wasn't performing, and was given full military honors upon her death. This Presidential Medal of Freedom was awarded to Raye by President Bill Clinton in 1993, and features the classic medal: a blue and white enamel star surrounded by a red pentagon, with 13 gold stars at center representing the 13 original colonies, all surrounded by a gold Eagle design. The medal is engraved on the verso, ''Martha Raye / November 2, 1993,'' with ''PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM'' encircling it.

The lot also comes with one of the smaller service ribbons and a collection of interesting letters. The letters are both to and from Raye, including some written by her during Vietnam, one from Bob Hope, and a lengthy letter from a soldier in Vietnam who lost his brother in the war and his family in a car accident. He told Raye that he thinks of her performances every day to inspire him to keep going and not become bitter

Bidding for the medal begins at $32,000.

Additional information on the medal can be found at

https://natedsanders.com/LotDetail.aspx?inventoryid=58515



About Nate D. Sanders Auctions

An industry leader in documents and autographs, Nate D. Sanders Auctions has conducted auctions in Los Angeles since 1990 and now holds major auctions on a monthly basis. Owner Nate Sanders is recognized for his knowledge of sports, historical and Hollywood memorabilia. To learn more visit natedsanders.com



--

Sam Heller

sam@samhellercommunications.com310-927-6273www.samhellercommunications.com

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You