President Joe Biden to Appear on THE DAILY SHOW This Week

Tonight, President Joe Biden will join guest host Kal Penn for an in-depth interview on Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW at 11 p.m. ET/PT. Penn, who previously served in the Obama Administration, joined President Biden for a sit-down interview at the White House along with a special tour of the Oval Office.

This marks President Biden's first Daily Show sit-down interview since taking office. The extended interview will be distributed following tonight's show.

For over twenty-five years, the groundbreaking, Emmy and Peabody award-winning THE DAILY SHOW has entertained audiences each night with hilarious, provocative and insightful satire about our society that helps make sense of the world.

The Daily Show redefined the late night show category on TV and, with an audience of over 47M across social media platforms, has become a launching pad for some of the biggest stars in entertainment. This next chapter of this iconic franchise will showcase its diverse news team of correspondents and contributors, including Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan, Roy Wood Jr., Lewis Black and Jordan Klepper, comedy greats as guests hosts, and interviews with influential and emerging voices from across society.

And as fans meaningfully engage with the expanded TDS universe of topical specials, digital content, podcasts and live events, it's clear THE DAILY SHOW offers the most comedy in late night across the most platforms.

Watch a preview here:

