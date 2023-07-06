Pre-Order THE LITTLE MERMAID on Vudu

The Little Mermaid will be available on the platform starting Tuesday, July 25th in SD, HD, and UHD for $19.99. 

By: Jul. 06, 2023

Pre-sale for The Little Mermaid begins today, July 7th, on Vudu, Fandango’s premium on-demand video service. The Little Mermaid will be available on the platform starting Tuesday, July 25th in SD, HD, and UHD for $19.99. 

According to Fandango’s “Most Anticipated” survey of more than 5,000 ticket-buyers, The Little Mermaid placed in the top 5 for the most anticipated summer movie of 2023. 

About Vudu

Vudu is the leading video-on-demand streaming service from Fandango, offering more than 200,000 titles to rent or buy, including the newest releases and thousands of titles for free.

Serving millions of entertainment fans, Vudu has created compelling video entertainment experiences, including the ability to create custom Lists from their movies & TV library, purchase exclusive Mix & Match bundles, access digital copies of their physical films, and much more.

Consumers can watch the latest movies & TV shows anytime, anywhere, on their favorite smart TV, over-the-top (OTT) streaming player, Android and iOS device, game console, and Blu-ray player. Streaming or downloaded, Vudu delivers a premium experience with the latest digital video technology, including 4K Ultra High Definition, Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos Cinema Sound.

 





