Pre-Order THE LITTLE MERMAID on Vudu

Pre-sale for The Little Mermaid begins today, July 7th, on Vudu, Fandango’s premium on-demand video service. The Little Mermaid will be available on the platform starting Tuesday, July 25th in SD, HD, and UHD for $19.99.

According to Fandango’s “Most Anticipated” survey of more than 5,000 ticket-buyers, The Little Mermaid placed in the top 5 for the most anticipated summer movie of 2023.

