News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos/Video: Anna Kendrick, Andrew Rannells, & More in ANOTHER SIMPLE FAVOR First-Look

The movie launches globally on Prime Video on May 1.

By: Feb. 26, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.




Amazon MGM Studios has released new first-look photos and a teaser trailer for Another Simple Favor, the highly anticipated follow-up to director Paul Feig’s A Simple Favor starring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively. The movie launches globally on Prime Video May 1, after making its world premiere at South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference and Festivals on March 7.

Another Simple Favor follows Stephanie Smothers (Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Lively) as they reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman. Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square.

The movie also stars several Broadway alums including Andrew Rannells, Elizabeth Perkins, Alex Newell, and Allison Janney, along with Bashir Salahuddin, Michele Morrone, and Henry Golding. Take a look at the new photos and teaser trailer here!

Photos/Video: Anna Kendrick, Andrew Rannells, & More in ANOTHER SIMPLE FAVOR First-Look Image
Anna Kendrick, Michele Morrone, Blake Lively, and Alex Newell

Photos/Video: Anna Kendrick, Andrew Rannells, & More in ANOTHER SIMPLE FAVOR First-Look Image
Henry Golding

Photos/Video: Anna Kendrick, Andrew Rannells, & More in ANOTHER SIMPLE FAVOR First-Look Image
Blake Lively, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell and Anna Kendrick

Photos/Video: Anna Kendrick, Andrew Rannells, & More in ANOTHER SIMPLE FAVOR First-Look Image
Anna Kendrick

Photos/Video: Anna Kendrick, Andrew Rannells, & More in ANOTHER SIMPLE FAVOR First-Look Image
Bashir Salahuddin, Alex Newell, Andrew Rannells, Aparna Nancherla and Kelly McCormack

Photos/Video: Anna Kendrick, Andrew Rannells, & More in ANOTHER SIMPLE FAVOR First-Look Image
Blake Lively

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Videos