Photos/Video: Anna Kendrick, Andrew Rannells, & More in ANOTHER SIMPLE FAVOR First-Look

Amazon MGM Studios has released new first-look photos and a teaser trailer for Another Simple Favor, the highly anticipated follow-up to director Paul Feig’s A Simple Favor starring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively. The movie launches globally on Prime Video May 1, after making its world premiere at South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference and Festivals on March 7.

Another Simple Favor follows Stephanie Smothers (Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Lively) as they reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman. Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square.

The movie also stars several Broadway alums including Andrew Rannells, Elizabeth Perkins, Alex Newell, and Allison Janney, along with Bashir Salahuddin, Michele Morrone, and Henry Golding. Take a look at the new photos and teaser trailer here!

Comments