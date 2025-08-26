Photos: Rachel Sennott HBO Series I LOVE LA Sets Release Date, Drops New Photos

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



HBO will debut the comedy series I Love LA, from creator and star Rachel Sennott, on Sunday, November 2 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes of the eight-episode season will debut weekly until the finale on Sunday, December 21. The show will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

Led by Sennott, I Love LA follows an ambitious friend group as they navigate life and love in Los Angeles. Jordan Firstman, Josh Hutcherson, Odessa A’zion as Tallulah, and True Whitaker round out the main cast. Guest stars include Leighton Meester, Moses Ingram, Lauren Holt, Elijah Wood, Quenlin Blackwell, Josh Brener, Tim Baltz, Froy Gutierrez, and Colin Woodell.

I Love LA is created and executive produced by Rachel Sennott; executive produced by Emma Barrie, Aida Rodgers, Max Silvestri, and Lorene Scafaria. Directors include Sennott, Lorene Scafaria, Bill Benz, and Kevin Bray.

Sennott first entered the spotlight with her role in 2020's Shiva Baby. She went on to co-write and star in the hit comedy Bottoms. Other screen credits include Bodies Bodies Bodies, I Used to Be Funny, HBO's The Idol, and Saturday Night.

Photo credit: Kenny Laubbacher/Morgan Maher/HBO