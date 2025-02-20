Photos: QUEER EYE Cast Kicks Off First Ever Tour with THE FAB FIVE LIVE!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After two decades of Queer Eye and for the first time ever, the stars of the culture defining series kicked off their first ever tour, The Fab Five Live! Taking to the stage at the Miller Theater in Philadelphia, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski and newest member Jeremiah Brent lit up the stage to an EAGLES welcome from adoring fans. Take a look at photos from the event below!

The night, moderated by comedian Michelle Collins, included games, fan interactions and most impactfully emotional conversations around celebrating the LGBTQ+ community through allyship and unity.

The Fab Five Live! is a multi-city tour from the creators of Queer Eye, Scout Productions, designed to celebrate the diverse and rich community the series has built over the last 20 years. Queer Eye creator David Collins says of the first live show, “At a time when our brothers and sisters in the LGBTQ+ community are feeling targeted it was beyond moving to create a safe space for all and celebrate everyone’s identity. Putting the unity in community is what it’s all about these days. To see this through heart and humor in person is exactly what we intended when we first created the series twenty years ago.”

The tour comes following the groundbreaking ninth season of Queer Eye where the Fab Five light up Sin City and transform the lives of their heroes in spectacular Vegas-style. Guests can expect a mix of personal stories, show highlights, and exclusive behind-the-scenes moments that only the Fab Five can deliver. Tickets are on sale now here.

The cast continue their tour on the road next at the Beacon Theatre in New York City (Feb, 20), followed by Chicago (Feb. 23) and Washington D.C. (Feb. 24) and rounding out the tour in Los Angeles (Mar. 12).

The final show in Los Angeles will serve as a fundraiser benefit for the SoCal Fire Fund. In response to the tragic wildfires, the Queer Eye family wanted to give back to all those impacted. The SoCal Fire Fund is a coalition launched by the CAA Foundation, CORE, and the Los Angeles Unified School District Education Foundation. Together, these organizations have come together to provide a holistic response to the wildfires. This ongoing collaboration will provide immediate and long-term support for the most vulnerable impacted by the January 2025 fires.

