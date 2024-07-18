Photos: New Look at EMILY IN PARIS With Lily Collins, Ashley Park, & More

Part 1 of the new season will premiere on August 15, 2024, followed by Part 2 on September 12, 2024.

By: Jul. 18, 2024
Netflix has released new first-look images from the upcoming fourth season of Emily in Paris. Part 1 of the new season will premiere on August 15, 2024, followed by Part 2 on September 12, 2024.

In Season 4, after the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of.

The cast includes Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount

Joining the cast of the new season are Eugenio Franceschini, Thalia Besson, Anna Galiena, Raoul Bova, and Rupert Everett who was recently seen in the Broadway revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Award-winning creator and showrunner Darren Star returns to helm the fourth season of the Emmy-nominated series.

See the new photos below! 

Photo Credit: Stephanie Branchu/Netflix

Lily Collins

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

Ashley Park

Eugenio Franceschini

Bruno Gouery

Lily Collins and Thalia Besson

Lily Collins

Samuel Arnold

William Abadie

Lucas Bravo

Lucien Laviscount and Lily Collins

Lily Collins and Camille Razat



