Photos: Netflix Shares First Look at New BLOCKBUSTER Series

The new series is set to debut on Thursday, November 3.

Aug. 26, 2022  

Netflix has shared some first look photos of their new series, Blockbuster. The new series is set to debut on Thursday, November 3.

Timmy Yoon (Randall Park) Is an analog dreamer living in a 5G world. And after learning he is operating the last Blockbuster Video in America, Timmy and his staff employees (including his long-time crush, Eliza (Melissa Fumero) fight to stay relevant. The only way to succeed is to remind their community that they provide something big corporations can't: human connection.

BLOCKBUSTER Series Regulars

Randall Park as TIMMY: He's a big dreamer whose love of movies makes it easy for him to recommend exactly what his regulars need, even when they don't know they need it. He's worked at Blockbuster since he was a teen and honestly wouldn't have it any other way.

Melissa Fumero as ELIZA: A dedicated mother whose marriage to her high school sweetheart is on the rocks. She left Harvard after one semester to start a family and now works at Blockbuster alongside Timmy (Randall Park) as his trusty number two...and maybe more.

Olga Merediz as CONNIE: She works at Blockbuster to make friends, not money. She's the unintentionally blunt mother figure to not just the employees, but many of the Blockbuster regulars.

Tyler Alvarez as CARLOS: As a first-generation son of immigrants, he learned English by watching movies, and they quickly became his love language. He dreams of being a filmmaker, but can't help but feel like he owes it to his parents to live the American life they planned for him.

Madeleine Arthur as HANNAH: She's genuinely sweet, a little naive, yet undeniably charming. She lost her mom at a young age but is surrounded by family at Blockbuster. Financially savvy to a fault, the staff is helping her learn the importance of self-care.

BLOCKBUSTER Recurring Guest Stars

Kamaia Fairburn as KAYLA: Kayla is Percy's smart and sometimes scary teen daughter. She's not super open to the idea of taking orders from anyone, which can make her working at Blockbuster complicated for Timmy

JB Smoove as PERCY: As the strip mall and party store owner, Percy sees himself as "the man with the plan." He's the fast-talking, stylish, over-confident other half of the best friend duo of Timmy and Percy, who can't seem to stay away from Blockbuster, especially with his daughter working there.

Blockbuster is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. The series is created by Vanessa Ramos (Superstore, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) with David Caspe (Happy Endings, Black Monday) and Jackie Clarke (Superstore, Happy Endings) also serving as writers/executive producers. John Davis and John Fox also executive produce for Davis Entertainment (Jungle Cruise).

Cr. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix © 2022

Melissa Fumero as Eliza, Randall Park as Timmy in Blockbuster
Kamaia Fairburn as Kayla, J.B. Smoove as Percy in episode 105 of Blockbuster
Madeleine Arthur as Hannah, Tyler Alvarez as Carlos in episode 105 of Blockbuster
Olga Merediz as Connie, Melissa Fumero as Eliza in episode 104 of Blockbuster
Olga Merediz as Connie, Kamaia Fairburn as Kayla, Melissa Fumero as Eliza, Madeleine Arthur as Hannah, Tyler Alvarez as Carlos, Randall Park as Timmy in episode 104 of Blockbuster
J.B. Smoove as Percy, Randall Park as Timmy in episode 102 of Blockbuster
Randall Park as Timmy in episode 101 of Blockbuster
