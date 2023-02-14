Photos: Netflix Shares First Look at BRIDGERTON Spinoff QUEEN CHARLOTTE

Today, Netflix and Shondaland hosted a global event for Bridgerton universe super fans ahead of the upcoming launch of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. During the event Creator and Executive Producer Shonda Rhimes revealed the May 4, 2023 premiere date and a first look at new footage for the highly anticipated six-episode limited series.

A panel discussion with Shonda Rhimes along with cast members Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), India Amarteifio (Young Queen Charlotte), Corey Mylchreest (Young King George), Arsema Thomas (Young Lady Danbury) as well as taped appearances with Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton) included a conversation about what to expect from the series, how it relates to the Bridgerton universe, the themes it delves into for these beloved characters and how the actors drew inspiration for their roles.

Fans were also rewarded with never before seen clips of the series and a surprise reveal of the first teaser. Watch the new video below!

Additionally, Golda Rosheuvel revealed that this Spring, Her Majesty will bring The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience to New York City. Co-produced by Netflix, Shondaland, and Fever, the waitlist is now open and guests can register and learn more about the ball at the link here.

Centered on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.

Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton) reprise their roles from Bridgerton in this series. India Amarteifio (Line of Duty) plays Young Queen Charlotte. Michelle Fairley (Gangs of London) plays Princess Augusta. Corey Mylchreest (The Sandman) plays Young King George. Arsema Thomas (television debut) plays Young Lady Danbury.

Rounding out the cast are Sam Clemmett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - West End and Broadway, The War Below) as Young Brimsley, Freddie Dennis (The Nevers ) as Reynolds, Richard Cunningham (The Witcher) as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim (Nancy Drew) as Adolphus, Rob Maloney (Casualty) as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri (Cucumber) as Lord Danbury, and Hugh Sachs (Bridgerton Seasons 1 & 2) as Brimsley (older).