Photos: Jason Mamoa & SEE Cast Hit the Red Carpet for Season Three

The new season premieres on Friday, August 26.

Aug. 24, 2022  

On Tuesday, August 23, series stars of Apple's action-packed, post-apocalyptic drama "See," Jason Momoa, Hera Hilmar, Nesta Cooper, David Hewlett, Yadira Guevara-Prip, Olivia Cheng, Michael Raymond-James and more, as well as showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Tropper, executive producers Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe and Jennifer Yale among others, gathered at the Directors Guild of America Theater in Los Angeles for the world premiere event for the third and final season ahead of Friday's global debut.

The eight-episode final season of "See" will debut with the first episode on Friday, August 26, 2022 on Apple TV+, followed by new episodes every Friday.

"See" is set in a brutal and primitive future, hundreds of years after humankind has lost the ability to see. In season three, almost a year has passed since Baba Voss (Momoa) defeated his nemesis brother Edo and bid farewell to his family to live remotely in the forest. But when a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity, Baba returns to Paya in order to protect his tribe once more.

Check out photos from the event below! Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

Mainei Kinimaka, Yadira Guevara-Prip, Nesta Cooper, Hera Hilmar, Olivia Cheng and Trieste Kelly Dunn
Jason Momoa and Jonathan Tropper, Executive Producer/Showrunner S3
Mainei Kinimaka, Damaris Lewis, David Hewlett, Joe Strechay, Co-Executive Producer, Jonathan Tropper, Executive Producer/Showrunner S3, Jason Momoa, Michael Raymond-James, Nesta Cooper, Hera Hilmar and Olivia Cheng
Jason Momoa and Hera Hilmar
Jason Momoa
Nesta Cooper, Jason Momoa and Hera Hilmar
Nesta Cooper and Hera Hilmar
Jason Momoa and Jonathan Tropper, Executive Producer/Showrunner
Jonathan Tropper, Executive Producer/Showrunner, Olivia Cheng, Damaris Lewis and Mainei Kinimaka
Mainei Kinimaka, Olivia Cheng and Damaris Lewis
