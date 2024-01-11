Photos: Inside Olivia Rodrigo's HUNGER GAMES Screening With AMPAS & SCL

Rodrigo wrote "Can't Catch Me Now" from THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

POPULAR

The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis Photo 1 The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis
What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More Photo 2 What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More
Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Video: Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek Photo 4 Video: Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek

Wednesday night, Lionsgate hosted an AMPAS & SCL Screening at the Linwood Dunn Theater in Hollywood, in support of THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES.

Before the screening, attendees gathered for a reception and a Q&A with “Can’t Catch Me Now” singer/songwriter Olivia Rodrigo and songwriter Daniel Nigro moderated by Tim Grieving.

THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol.

With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray’s charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates.

With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.

Check out photos from the reception and Q&A here:

Photos: Inside Olivia Rodrigo's HUNGER GAMES Screening With AMPAS & SCL
Olivia Rodrigo

Photos: Inside Olivia Rodrigo's HUNGER GAMES Screening With AMPAS & SCL
Tim Greiving, Olivia Rodrigo and Daniel Nigro

Photos: Inside Olivia Rodrigo's HUNGER GAMES Screening With AMPAS & SCL
Tim Greiving, Olivia Rodrigo and Daniel Nigro

Photos: Inside Olivia Rodrigo's HUNGER GAMES Screening With AMPAS & SCL
Daniel Nigro

Photos: Inside Olivia Rodrigo's HUNGER GAMES Screening With AMPAS & SCL
Diane Warren and Olivia Rodrigo

Photos: Inside Olivia Rodrigo's HUNGER GAMES Screening With AMPAS & SCL
Olivia Rodrigo

Photos: Inside Olivia Rodrigo's HUNGER GAMES Screening With AMPAS & SCL
Olivia Rodrigo and Daniel Nigro

Photos: Inside Olivia Rodrigo's HUNGER GAMES Screening With AMPAS & SCL
Olivia Rodrigo

Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Lionsgate 



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Selena Gomez to Play Linda Ronstadt in Biopic Photo
Selena Gomez to Play Linda Ronstadt in Biopic

Selena Gomez is playing Linda Ronstadt in a new biopic. The Only Murders in the Building star is leading the music film, which will be produced by Ronstadt’s manager, John Boylan, and James Keach, who produced a 2019 documentary about Ronstadt's life and career.

2
AGT Magician Anna DeGuzman Set For Midnight Theatre Performances Photo
AGT Magician Anna DeGuzman Set For Midnight Theatre Performances

America's Got Talent runner up and trailblazing magician Anna DeGuzman brings her original show Queen of Cards to Mastercard Midnight Theatre. From sleight of hand to mentalism to illusions, Anna invites you to see the magic brought from your screens to your seats. Performances are Thursday, January 25 and Friday, January 26.

3
Howie Mandel to Join The Simonetta Lein Show On SLTV Photo
Howie Mandel to Join The Simonetta Lein Show On SLTV

Howie Mandel joins The Simonetta Lein Show for its 6th Season premiere, bringing his comedic talent and years of experience in show business.

4
Video: AMC Debuts THE WALKING DEAD: THE ONES WHO LIVE Trailer Photo
Video: AMC Debuts THE WALKING DEAD: THE ONES WHO LIVE Trailer

Stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira return as the beloved TWD characters “Rick Grimes” and “Michonne” in the highly anticipated next series in the Walking Dead Universe. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. Watch the video!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Watch the ABIGAIL Trailer With Melissa Barrera, Alisha Weir & MoreVideo: Watch the ABIGAIL Trailer With Melissa Barrera, Alisha Weir & More
Innér Sense Deliver First Single of 2024 For EXIT SoundscapeInnér Sense Deliver First Single of 2024 For EXIT Soundscape
Photos: Inside Olivia Rodrigo's HUNGER GAMES Screening With AMPAS & SCLPhotos: Inside Olivia Rodrigo's HUNGER GAMES Screening With AMPAS & SCL
Video: Netflix Drops the LOVER, STALKER, KILLER TrailerVideo: Netflix Drops the LOVER, STALKER, KILLER Trailer

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Cast Parody MEAN GIRLS Video
Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Cast Parody MEAN GIRLS
Start Watching the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16 Premiere Video
Start Watching the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16 Premiere
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
CHICAGO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
ALADDIN