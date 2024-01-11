Photos: Inside Olivia Rodrigo's HUNGER GAMES Screening With AMPAS & SCL

Wednesday night, Lionsgate hosted an AMPAS & SCL Screening at the Linwood Dunn Theater in Hollywood, in support of THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES.

Before the screening, attendees gathered for a reception and a Q&A with “Can’t Catch Me Now” singer/songwriter Olivia Rodrigo and songwriter Daniel Nigro moderated by Tim Grieving.

THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol.

With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray’s charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates.

With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.

