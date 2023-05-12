Photos: Halle Bailey & Javier Bardem Attend THE LITTLE MERMAID Mexico City Premiere

Visionary director Rob Marshall’s “The Little Mermaid” opens exclusively in theaters May 26, 2023.

Halle Bailey and Javier Bardem, Ariel and King Triton from Disney's "The Little Mermaid," the live-action reimagining of the studio's Oscar®-winning animated musical classic, were at Mexico City's Cinepolis Parque Toreo last night for the film's Mexico City premiere.

Visionary director Rob Marshall's "The Little Mermaid" opens exclusively in theaters May 26, 2023.

"The Little Mermaid" is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric.

While mermaids are forbidden from interacting with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life - and her father's crown - in jeopardy.

The film stars singer and actress Halle Bailey ("grown-ish") as Ariel; Jonah Hauer-King ("A Dog's Way Home") as Eric; Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs ("Hamilton") as the voice of Sebastian; Awkwafina ("Raya and the Last Dragon") as the voice of Scuttle; Jacob Tremblay ("Room") as the voice of Flounder; Noma Dumezweni ("Mary Poppins Returns") as The Queen; Art Malik ("Homeland") as Sir Grimsby; with Oscar® winner Javier Bardem ("No Country for Old Men," "Being the Ricardos") as King Triton; and two-time Academy Award® nominee Melissa McCarthy ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?" "Bridesmaids") as Ursula.

"The Little Mermaid" is directed by Oscar® nominee Rob Marshall ("Chicago," "Mary Poppins Returns") with a screenplay by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee ("Life of Pi," "Finding Neverland").

The songs feature music from multiple Academy Award® winner Alan Menken ("Beauty and the Beast," "Aladdin") and lyrics by Howard Ashman, and new lyrics by three-time Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton," "In the Heights").

The film is produced by two-time Emmy® winner Marc Platt ("Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," "Grease Live!"), Miranda, two-time Emmy winner John DeLuca ("Tony Bennett: An American Classic"), and Rob Marshall, with Jeffrey Silver ("The Lion King") serving as executive producer.

Check out photos from The Little Mermaid Mexico City premiere here:

Halle Bailey and Javier Bardem

Halle Bailey and Javier Bardem

Javier Bardem and Halle Bailey

Javier Bardem

Javier Bardem

Javier Bardem

Javier Bardem and Halle Bailey

Javier Bardem and Halle Bailey

Javier Bardem and Halle Bailey

Javier Bardem and Halle Bailey

Javier Bardem and Halle Bailey

Javier Bardem and Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey

Javier Bardem

Javier Bardem

Javier Bardem

Javier Bardem

Javier Bardem

Javier Bardem

Javier Bardem

Javier Bardem and Halle Bailey

Javier Bardem

Javier Bardem and Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey

Javier Bardem

Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images For Disney



