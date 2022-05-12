Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: GENERAL HOSPITAL Celebrates 15,000th Episode Milestone

The series is television's longest-running scripted drama.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

May. 12, 2022  

The cast, crew and creative team of "General Hospital" celebrated the 15,000th episode milestone of TV's longest-running scripted television drama currently in production with a cake-cutting ceremony on the Prospect Studios lot in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

The 15,000th episode of "General Hospital" will air Friday, June 17, 2022. In this special episode, the town of Port Charles comes together when an unknown political force takes aim at beloved Mayor Laura Collins (Genie Francis). Fans can share their favorite "GH" episodes and moments on social media using #GH15K.

About "General Hospital"

Currently in its 59th year, the award-winning ABC daytime drama "General Hospital" will celebrate its milestone 60th anniversary on April 1, 2023. It is the longest-running scripted television drama currently in production.

"General Hospital" has won the prestigious Emmy® Award for Outstanding Daytime Drama Series a record 14 times. "General Hospital" was created by Frank and Doris Hursley. Frank Valentini is the executive producer. Chris Van Etten and Dan O'Connor are the show's co-head writers. "General Hospital" airs weekdays on ABC (check local listings).

Photos: GENERAL HOSPITAL Celebrates 15,000th Episode Milestone
Genie Francis, Frank Valentini (EXECUTIVE PRODUCER)

Photos: GENERAL HOSPITAL Celebrates 15,000th Episode Milestone
KATHLEEN GATI, KIN SHRINER, Maura West, TRISTAN ROGERS, KRISTINA WAGNER, John York, Jacklyn Zeman, BROOK KERR, JOHN LINDSTROM, Charles Shaughnessy, Genie Francis, Chad Duell, MAURICE BENARD, Frank Valentini (EXECUTIVE PRODUCER), Laura Wright, Nancy Lee GRAHN, DONNELL TURNER, Finola Hughes, Wally Kurth, LISA LOCICERO, Jeff Kober, Sonya Eddy, Cynthia Watros NICHOLAS CHAVEZ, MARCUS COLOMA, Kelly Monaco, JOSH SWICKARD, Amanda Setton, REBECCA HERBST, Michael Easton, JOPHIELLE LOVE, KELLY THIEBAUD, LYNN HERRING, Sofia Mattsson, LYDIA LOOK, KATELYN MACMULLEN

Photos: GENERAL HOSPITAL Celebrates 15,000th Episode Milestone
Genie Francis, MAURICE BENARD

Photos: GENERAL HOSPITAL Celebrates 15,000th Episode Milestone

Photos: GENERAL HOSPITAL Celebrates 15,000th Episode Milestone
Genie Francis

Photos: GENERAL HOSPITAL Celebrates 15,000th Episode Milestone

Photos: GENERAL HOSPITAL Celebrates 15,000th Episode Milestone
Genie Francis, JOHN LINDSTROM

Photos: GENERAL HOSPITAL Celebrates 15,000th Episode Milestone

Photos: GENERAL HOSPITAL Celebrates 15,000th Episode Milestone
Genie Francis

Photos: GENERAL HOSPITAL Celebrates 15,000th Episode Milestone
REBECCA HERBST, Genie Francis



Related Articles View More TV Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Kevin James Announces 2nd Show at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
  • Fox Cities P.A.C. Announces Center Stage Honors
  • Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Reaches Act 2 Fund Goal
  • WAR ON THE CATWALK, World Famous Drag Show Comes to The Weidner in July