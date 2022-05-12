Photos: GENERAL HOSPITAL Celebrates 15,000th Episode Milestone

The cast, crew and creative team of "General Hospital" celebrated the 15,000th episode milestone of TV's longest-running scripted television drama currently in production with a cake-cutting ceremony on the Prospect Studios lot in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

The 15,000th episode of "General Hospital" will air Friday, June 17, 2022. In this special episode, the town of Port Charles comes together when an unknown political force takes aim at beloved Mayor Laura Collins (Genie Francis). Fans can share their favorite "GH" episodes and moments on social media using #GH15K.

About "General Hospital"

Currently in its 59th year, the award-winning ABC daytime drama "General Hospital" will celebrate its milestone 60th anniversary on April 1, 2023. It is the longest-running scripted television drama currently in production.

"General Hospital" has won the prestigious Emmy® Award for Outstanding Daytime Drama Series a record 14 times. "General Hospital" was created by Frank and Doris Hursley. Frank Valentini is the executive producer. Chris Van Etten and Dan O'Connor are the show's co-head writers. "General Hospital" airs weekdays on ABC (check local listings).