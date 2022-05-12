Photos: GENERAL HOSPITAL Celebrates 15,000th Episode Milestone
The series is television's longest-running scripted drama.
The cast, crew and creative team of "General Hospital" celebrated the 15,000th episode milestone of TV's longest-running scripted television drama currently in production with a cake-cutting ceremony on the Prospect Studios lot in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 12, 2022.
The 15,000th episode of "General Hospital" will air Friday, June 17, 2022. In this special episode, the town of Port Charles comes together when an unknown political force takes aim at beloved Mayor Laura Collins (Genie Francis). Fans can share their favorite "GH" episodes and moments on social media using #GH15K.
About "General Hospital"
Currently in its 59th year, the award-winning ABC daytime drama "General Hospital" will celebrate its milestone 60th anniversary on April 1, 2023. It is the longest-running scripted television drama currently in production.
"General Hospital" has won the prestigious Emmy® Award for Outstanding Daytime Drama Series a record 14 times. "General Hospital" was created by Frank and Doris Hursley. Frank Valentini is the executive producer. Chris Van Etten and Dan O'Connor are the show's co-head writers. "General Hospital" airs weekdays on ABC (check local listings).
Genie Francis, Frank Valentini (EXECUTIVE PRODUCER)
KATHLEEN GATI, KIN SHRINER, Maura West, TRISTAN ROGERS, KRISTINA WAGNER, John York, Jacklyn Zeman, BROOK KERR, JOHN LINDSTROM, Charles Shaughnessy, Genie Francis, Chad Duell, MAURICE BENARD, Frank Valentini (EXECUTIVE PRODUCER), Laura Wright, Nancy Lee GRAHN, DONNELL TURNER, Finola Hughes, Wally Kurth, LISA LOCICERO, Jeff Kober, Sonya Eddy, Cynthia Watros NICHOLAS CHAVEZ, MARCUS COLOMA, Kelly Monaco, JOSH SWICKARD, Amanda Setton, REBECCA HERBST, Michael Easton, JOPHIELLE LOVE, KELLY THIEBAUD, LYNN HERRING, Sofia Mattsson, LYDIA LOOK, KATELYN MACMULLEN
Genie Francis, MAURICE BENARD
Genie Francis, JOHN LINDSTROM
REBECCA HERBST, Genie Francis