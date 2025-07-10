Photos: First Look at Season 4 of Prime Video's UPLOAD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Prime Video has announced that the fourth and final season of the sci-fi comedy series Upload will premiere on Monday, August 25 on Prime Video, with four episodes. Check out new first-look photos below!

Upload is a sci-fi comedy series from Emmy-winning writer Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation, King of the Hill), set in a technologically advanced future where holographic phones, self-driving vehicles, AI assistance, and 3D food printers are the norm. And, forget about dying – instead, you’ll be “uploaded” to a virtual reality afterlife, and enjoy all the comforts of a world-class resort. Provided you can afford it.

In the four-part series finale event, sentient AI rapidly turns evil, threatening to wipe out Lakeview (and the world!). On top of greedy executives, lingering mysteries, plus heartbreak in VR and IRL, our characters are tested like never before. The only way they can get through it all and save humanity from deletion is by teaming up one last time.

The series was created by Greg Daniels, who also serves as executive producer along with Howard Klein and Maxwell Vivian. Series stars: Robbie Amell as Nathan, Andy Allo as Nora, Kevin Bigley as Luke, Allegra Edwards as Ingrid, Zainab Johnson as Aleesha, and Owen Daniels as A.I. Guy.