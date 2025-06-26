Photos: First Look at Jude Law and Jason Bateman in Netflix's BLACK RABBIT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has announced the premiere date and debuted an official first look at the much-anticipated new limited series, Black Rabbit. Starring and executive produced by Jude Law and Jason Bateman, the series will premiere globally on September 18th.

Set against the backdrop of New York City’s high-pressure nightlife scene, Black Rabbit centers on two brothers who are pushed to the brink by their duty to family and their pursuit of success. Jake Friedken (Jude Law) is the charismatic owner of Black Rabbit, a restaurant and VIP lounge, poised to become the hottest spot in New York. But when his brother, Vince (Jason Bateman), returns to the business unexpectedly, trouble soon follows; opening the door to old traumas and new dangers that threaten to bring down everything they’ve built. Black Rabbit is a propulsive thrill ride and character examination about the way an unbreakable bond between two brothers can shatter their world and everything in its orbit.

The cast also includes Cleopatra Coleman, Amaka Okafor, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Troy Kotsur, Abbey Lee, Chris Coy, Dagmara Dominczyk, Odessa Young, and Robin De Jesus, with Amir Malaklou, Don Harvey, Forrest Weber, Francis Benhamou, Gus Birney, John Ales, and Steve Witting.

The series is created and executive-produced by Zach Baylin and Kate Susman for Youngblood Pictures. Executive producers include Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan and Roxie Rodriguez for Aggregate Films; Jude Law and Ben Jackson for Riff Raff Entertainment; Brian Kavanaugh-Jones from Automatik; Andrew Hinderaker, Zac Frognowski, Justin Levy, David Bernon, and Erica Kay.

