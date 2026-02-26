Photos: First Look at Apple's FOR ALL MANKIND Spin-off Series STAR CITY

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Apple TV has unveiled a first look at Star City, the new drama series set in the world of For All Mankind. From creators Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert, and Ronald D. Moore, the eight-episode series will debut on Apple TV Friday, May 29.

Star City is a propulsive paranoid thriller that takes viewers back to the key moment in the alt-history retelling of the space race, when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon. But this time, the story is explored from behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers, and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program, and the risks they all took to propel humankind forward.

The series stars Rhys Ifans (“House of the Dragon”), Anna Maxwell Martin (“Motherland”), Agnes O’Casey (“Black Doves”), Alice Englert (“Bad Behaviour”), Solly McLeod (“House of the Dragon”), Adam Nagaitis (“Chernobyl”), Ruby Ashbourne Serkis (“I, Jack Wright”), Josef Davies (“Andor”) and Priya Kansara (“Bridgerton”).

Star City is created by Nedivi, Wolpert and Moore. Wolpert and Nedivi serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as Andrew Chambliss and Steve Oster. The series is produced for Apple TV by Sony Pictures Television.

Photo Credit: Apple