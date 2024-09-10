Photos: EMILIA PEREZ Cast and Crew Celebrate Toronto International Film Festival Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Monday, September 9th, Emilia Pérez had its Canadian Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival at the Princess of Wales Theatre. Stars Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, and Edgar Ramírez were in attendance. Composers Camille and Clément Ducol were also in attendance to support the film, alongside Executive Producers Pauline Lamy and Vincent Maraval. Take a look at the photos below!

From renegade auteur Jacques Audiard comes Emilia Pérez, an audacious fever dream that defies genres and expectations. Through liberating song and dance and bold visuals, this odyssey follows the journey of four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness. The fearsome cartel leader Emilia (Karla Sofía Gascón) enlists Rita (Zoe Saldaña), an unappreciated lawyer stuck in a dead-end job, to help fake her death so that Emilia can finally live authentically as her true self. Written and directed by Audiard (Rust and Bone, A Prophet), the double Cannes-winning film also stars Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, and Edgar Ramírez.

The film debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in May, receiving five nominations and winning three awards, including Best Actress and Best Soundtrack. It is set to be released on Netflix on November 13 in the US, Canada, and the UK following a theatrical release in select theaters on November 1. Photo Credit: Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Netflix

