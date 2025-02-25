Photos: Cynthia Erivo, John Mulaney, & More in POKER FACE Season 2 First Look

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Poker Face, the mystery-of-the-week series starring Natasha Lyonne, is returning with season 2 this Spring. The new season features several new guest stars including Wicked's Cynthia Erivo, John Mulaney, Katie Holmes, and more. Take a look at first-look photos now!

Poker Face follows Lyonne’s Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.

The show’s critically-acclaimed first season received four Primetime Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Natasha Lyonne, and garnered Peacock its first Emmy win for Judith Light's Outstanding Guest Actress Performance in a Comedy Series.

In a joint statement from creator Rian Johnson and Lyonne, the duo revealed that, for this season, they "pulled visual inspiration from American 70s cinema, all the stuff we love like Robert Altman, Bob Rafelson, Peter Bogdanovich." They also shared that they drew inspiration from "episodic case of the week gems like Columbo and The Rockford Files and Quantum Leap," noting that "each episode is a mini movie, existing in its own world with a unique tone and vibe, featuring an eccentric lot of characters played by a truly gonzo parade of guest stars."

Confirmed Season 2 guest stars include Alia Shawkat, Awkwafina, Ben Marshall, B.J. Novak, Carol Kane, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Corey Hawkins, David Krumholtz, Davionte “GaTa” Ganter, Ego Nwodim, Gaby Hoffmann, Giancarlo Esposito, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, John Cho, Justin Theroux, Kathrine Narducci, Katie Holmes, Kevin Corrigan, Kumail Nanjiani, Margo Martindale, Menalie Lynskey, Patti Harrison, Sam Richardson, Sherry Cola, and Simon Rex. The twelve new episodes will debut on Peacock sometime this Spring.

Natasha Lyonne, John Mulaney

Comments