Photos: Check Out New Posters For Netflix's TICK...TICK...BOOM!

The Jonathan Larson film released a few new promotional posters before the release later this month.

Nov. 13, 2021  

Tick, Tick...BOOM!, the film adaptation of Jonathan Larson's autobiographical musical of the same name, released a few more posters showcasing Andrew Garfield's character of Jon. The posters were revealed on the Netflix Film Twitter account yesterday ahead of the premiere. Tick, Tick...BOOM! Is set to begin streaming on Netflix next Friday.

Take a look at the posters below!

tick, tick...BOOM Poster 1

tick, tick...BOOM Poster 2

tick, tick...BOOM Poster 3


