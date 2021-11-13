Photos: Check Out New Posters For Netflix's TICK...TICK...BOOM!

Tick, Tick...BOOM!, the film adaptation of Jonathan Larson's autobiographical musical of the same name, released a few more posters showcasing Andrew Garfield's character of Jon. The posters were revealed on the Netflix Film Twitter account yesterday ahead of the premiere. Tick, Tick...BOOM! Is set to begin streaming on Netflix next Friday.

Surprise! Here are 3 brand new specialty posters for TICK, TICK...BOOM! - one for every time you'll cry watching Andrew Garfield masterfully channel Jonathan Larson ? pic.twitter.com/ePsQV4iLJ8 - NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) November 12, 2021

Take a look at the posters below!