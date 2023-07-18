Photos: BARBIE Movie Takes Over Las Vegas Casinos

Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas will transform into the Mattel icon’s “Dream Hotel” from July 18-23.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

“Barbie” takes Las Vegas! In honor of the theatrical release of “Barbie” on July 21, Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas will transform into the Mattel icon’s “Dream Hotel” from July 18-23. The downtown Las Vegas adults-only casino-resort will become the official place to live it up “Barbie” style in Las Vegas.

Circa’s 438-foot hotel tower will be turned pink; its year-round pool amphitheater, Stadium Swim, will pay homage to vibrant Barbie Land, the place where Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) live in the film; and guests can enjoy a bevy of “Barbie”-inspired cocktails throughout the resort. 

“‘Barbie’ fever is sweeping the nation, and we knew we had to do something fun to honor one of the biggest icons of the last 60+ years,” said Derek Stevens, CEO of Circa Resort & Casino. “We are thrilled Warner Bros. Pictures has welcomed Circa to be a part of Barbie’s story as she hits the big screen this summer.”

Circa’s “Barbie” takeover will include the following activations:

Paint the Town Pink: The tallest building north of the Las Vegas Strip at 60 stories high, Circa’s hotel tower will be illuminated in pink nightly to honor the world-famous doll’s signature color. 

Splish Splash at Stadium Swim: Barbies and Kens alike can splash it up at Stadium Swim, where its six pools will glow with pink lighting and have B-shaped inflatables. Stadium Swim’s cabanas and daybeds will be decked out in pink, and pool goers can wrap themselves in pink towels while Stadium Swim’s 143-foot screen plays the “Barbie” film trailer.

Be a Barbie for a Day: Pose like a doll with several on-site photo opportunities at Stadium Swim, including life-size “Barbie”-inspired boxes, complimentary sunglasses, fun props and other Insta-worthy pop-ups. 

Poppin’ Bottles: No Las Vegas pool is complete without a bottle service. Stadium Swim will turn the heat up with a special “Barbie”-themed bottle service presentation, complete with a pink Zamboni.

Cheers to the Premiere! All of Circa’s on-property bars will serve up pink specialty cocktails, including the following:

Dream Shot – Get the celebrations started with a shot featuring Pink Whitney, Skyy Watermelon, citrus and cranberry. Additionally, all guests who show their “Barbie” movie theater ticket – whether pre-ordered or previously purchased – will receive a free Barbie’s Dream Shot July 18-23. Available at all Circa Beverage Venues

Pink Paradise – Sip in style with this pink cocktail made with Stoli Raspberry, Ramazzotti Rosato, watermelon and lime. Available at Vegas Vickie’s Cocktail Lounge

Malibu Sunshine – Paying tribute to Barbie’s beach vibes, this drink is concocted with Absolut Elyx, coconut, prickly pear, lemon and egg white. Available at Legacy Club

Dream Daquiri – Perfect for sipping poolside or on the world-famous Fremont Street Experience, this passion berry frozen drink will help guests beat the heat. Available at Stadium Swim and Circa Bar

Party with Pink Whitney: On Friday, July 21, Pink Whitney will host a special activation at Stadium Swim, complete with drink specials and models inspired by the “Barbie” movie’s featured iconic looks.

Located on the fifth floor of Circa, Stadium Swim is open from 8 a.m. – 11 p.m. daily. Admission is free to guests of Circa, as well as sister properties the D Las Vegas and Golden Gate Hotel & Casino. General admission starts at $20. Circa is only open to guests ages 21+ with valid ID.

About “Barbie”

To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken.

“Barbie” will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and released in theaters only nationwide on July 21, 2023 and beginning internationally on July 19, 2023.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a Heyday Films Production, a LuckyChap Entertainment Production, an NB/GG Pictures Production, a Mattel Production, “Barbie.” 

Check out the photos here:

Photo Credit: Black Raven Films 



