Photos: Ana Gasteyer, Lady Gaga, & More at SNL50: THE HOMECOMING CONCERT

On Friday, February 14, Peacock celebrated five decades of Saturday Night Live with SNL50: THE HOMECOMING CONCERT, featuring a star-studded lineup of musical guests and comedians at Radio City Music Hall. Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the unforgettable night featured performances, surprise appearances and more to honor the show’s unparalleled musical legacy. SNL50: The Homecoming Concert is now streaming, exclusively on Peacock.

The concert kicked off with electrifying performances from Miley Cyrus + Brittany Howard, Bad Bunny, Eddie Vedder with a tribute to Tom Petty, DEVO, The Backstreet Boys, and The B-52s with Fred Armisen on the drums and Bowen Yang and Sarah Sherman providing background vocals.

Mid-show, Andy Samberg and Lady Gaga performed a show-stopping medley of songs from iconic digital shorts, including "Dick in a Box," "Motherlover," “I Just Had Sex” and more, featuring Chris Parnell, Jorma Taccone, Eddie Vedder, Bad Bunny and T-Pain.

Ms. Lauryn Hill + Wyclef Jean took the stage with a medley of their own. Memorable performances continued with Jelly Roll honoring Johnny Cash, Brandi Carlile, Mumford & Sons + Jerry Douglas, Arcade Fire + David Byrne + St. Vincent + Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Bonnie Raitt + Chris Martin, Snoop Dogg, Lady Gaga, David Byrne + Robyn, and Jack White.

Comedians took the stage, including Bill Murray (as Nick Valentine) with Cecily Strong, Maya Rudolph and Ana Gasteyer singing "You're All I Need to Get By" accompanied by Paul Shaffer. Tracy Morgan reprised “Astronaut Jones.” Will Ferrell and Ana Gasteyer as Marty and Bobbi Mohan-Culp tested out Gen-Z slang, performing a medley of current hits, including "Not Like Us," "Denial is a River," "Good Luck Babe," "Plan B," and more. Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen (as Beyoncé and Prince) introduced Cher. Take a look at photos from the evening below!

Photo credit: Todd Owyoung/Kevin Mazur/Virginia Sherwood/Peacock

