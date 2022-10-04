Photo: THE SUPER MARIO BROS FILM Poster Revealed

Ahead of the official teaser being released on Thursday, the official poster for The Super Mario Bros Film has been released. The feature will be released on theaters on April 7.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go!, TEEN TITANS GO! To the Movies) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Minions: The Rise of Gru).

The film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The film is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri p.g.a. and by Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo. The film is co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and will be released worldwide by Universal Pictures.