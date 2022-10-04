Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo: THE SUPER MARIO BROS FILM Poster Revealed

The feature will be released on theaters on April 7.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 04, 2022  

Ahead of the official teaser being released on Thursday, the official poster for The Super Mario Bros Film has been released. The feature will be released on theaters on April 7.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go!, TEEN TITANS GO! To the Movies) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Minions: The Rise of Gru).

The film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The film is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri p.g.a. and by Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo. The film is co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and will be released worldwide by Universal Pictures.

Photo: THE SUPER MARIO BROS FILM Poster Revealed

TodayTix Extension

Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Keelie Walker Releases New Single 'SHYBOY' And Supports 'Boyzlife' On Their UK TourKeelie Walker Releases New Single 'SHYBOY' And Supports 'Boyzlife' On Their UK Tour
October 3, 2022

Pop artist Keelie Walker is set to release her new single ‘SHYBOY’ on Friday 4th November 2022. Originally performed as part of her set supporting HRVY on tour last year, ‘SHYBOY’ received overwhelmingly positive feedback and Keelie decided to release it as a single. The track is also inspired by Keelie’s own teenage years being introverted.
Seattle's Calm Collapse Debut 'Sounds God'Seattle's Calm Collapse Debut 'Sounds God'
October 3, 2022

Seattle's CALM COLLAPSE, which features Doug Lorig (Roadside Monument) and Rob Smith (Traindodge, Museum of Light), has unveiled its first single 'Positive Greed' off the forthcoming album 'Mirrored Nature.' The upcoming LP 'Mirrored Nature' was recorded by Matt Bayles (Botch, Mastodon, Minus The Bear).
Sultans of String Celebrate Film Win With Sanctuary CD Release Concert in TorontoSultans of String Celebrate Film Win With Sanctuary CD Release Concert in Toronto
October 3, 2022

The event, part of the Canadian Arab Orchestra's “Festival of Arabic Music & Arts” will feature the Sultans of String (Chris McKhool - violin, Kevin Laliberté - guitar, Drew Birston - bass), as well as guests from their album. Artists include singer Leen Hamo, and clarinet player Majd Sekkar, both of whom came to Canada as refugees from Syria.  
HOSH Returns With House Anthem 'Song to the Siren'HOSH Returns With House Anthem 'Song to the Siren'
October 3, 2022

Already supported by industry trailblazer Pete Tong, who has been spinning the new single in club sets, HOSH has interpreted Tim Buckley’s Song to the Siren (later covered and released by This Mortal Coil in 1983), into a completely fresh slice of melodic house heaven whilst capturing the delicate writing and vocals of the originals.
Wynonna Judd Kicks-Off The Judds: The Final TourWynonna Judd Kicks-Off The Judds: The Final Tour
October 3, 2022

The 11-date arena tour continues next weekend in Sioux Falls, SD and Green Bay, WI with Ashley McBryde. As the tour continues, Wynonna is thrilled to welcome Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Trisha Yearwood and Faith Hill. Martina McBride will perform at each tour date throughout The Judds: The Final Tour.