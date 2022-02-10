Photo: New Poster for Graham Moore's THE OUTFIT
Focus Features will release THE OUTFIT in theaters on March 18, 2022.
Focus Features will release THE OUTFIT in theaters on March 18, 2022.
From the Academy Award-winning writer of The Imitation Game (Graham Moore) comes The Outfit, a gripping and masterful thriller in which an expert tailor (Academy Award winner Mark Rylance) must outwit a dangerous group of mobsters in order to survive a fateful night.
The cast includes Mark Rylance, Zoey Deutch, Johnny Flynn, Dylan O'Brien, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Simon Russell Beale.