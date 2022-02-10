Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo: New Poster for Graham Moore's THE OUTFIT

pixeltracker

Focus Features will release THE OUTFIT in theaters on March 18, 2022.

Feb. 10, 2022  

Focus Features will release THE OUTFIT in theaters on March 18, 2022.

From the Academy Award-winning writer of The Imitation Game (Graham Moore) comes The Outfit, a gripping and masterful thriller in which an expert tailor (Academy Award winner Mark Rylance) must outwit a dangerous group of mobsters in order to survive a fateful night.

The cast includes Mark Rylance, Zoey Deutch, Johnny Flynn, Dylan O'Brien, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Simon Russell Beale.

Photo: New Poster for Graham Moore's THE OUTFIT


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
A 5,6,7,8 Dark Grey Tee
A 5,6,7,8 Dark Grey Tee
Wicked Popular Glitter Globe
Wicked Popular Glitter Globe
Come From Away Welcome Postcard Tee
Come From Away Welcome Postcard Tee

From This Author Michael Major