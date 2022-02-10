Photo: New Poster for Graham Moore's THE OUTFIT

Focus Features will release THE OUTFIT in theaters on March 18, 2022.

From the Academy Award-winning writer of The Imitation Game (Graham Moore) comes The Outfit, a gripping and masterful thriller in which an expert tailor (Academy Award winner Mark Rylance) must outwit a dangerous group of mobsters in order to survive a fateful night.

The cast includes Mark Rylance, Zoey Deutch, Johnny Flynn, Dylan O'Brien, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Simon Russell Beale.