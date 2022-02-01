Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo: Netflix Reveals First Look at Rebel Wilson in SENIOR YEAR

The film will be released globally on May 13.

Feb. 1, 2022  

Netflix has released a first look at Senior Year, starring and executive produced by Rebel Wilson. The film will be released globally on May 13.

After a cheerleader falls off a pyramid and into a 20 year coma, she wakes up as a 37-year-old woman, ready to return to high school, regain her status and claim the prom queen crown that eluded her.

The cast also includes Alicia Silverstone, Justin Hartley, Angourie Rice, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland and Chris Parnell.

