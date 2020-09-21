Photo Flash: See Photos from the 72ND EMMY AWARDS

Jeremy Strong, Zendaya, Annie Murphy, and more!

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the "72nd Emmy® Awards" broadcast SUNDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00 p.m. EDT/7:00 p.m. CDT/6:00 p.m. MDT/5:00 p.m. PDT), on ABC. Previously announced talent includes Anthony Anderson, Jason Bateman, Sterling K. Brown, Laverne Cox, D-Nice, America Ferrera, Morgan Freeman, Ilana Glazer, Abbi Jacobson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Randall Park, Issa Rae, RuPaul, Patrick Stewart, Jason Sudeikis, Gabrielle Union, Count Von Count of "Sesame Street," Lena Waithe, J.J. Watt, Oprah Winfrey, and H.E.R. will be performing during the "In Memoriam" segment.

See photos from the event below!

