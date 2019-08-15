Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Rosita and Eugene with Baby Coco From THE WALKING DEAD Season 10

In the ten weeks leading up to the Season 10 premiere of The Walking Dead on Sunday, October 6 at 9pm ET/8pm CT, AMC will be revealing information on the new season each week across TWD social platforms - photos, videos, and never before seen content.

On Sunday's The Walking Dead Season 10 Preview Special, Angela Kang disclosed the name of Rosita's baby, who will be appearing in Season 10, and shared the story of how the baby received its name with help from actress Christian Serratos. The name Socorro, which is Spanish for "help" or "relief," with the nickname "Coco," has been passed down through the generations for several women in Serratos' family.

Additionally during the Preview Special, actor Josh McDermitt shared that Eugene has a unique role in the Love Quadrangle between father Siddiq, mother Rosita and boyfriend Gabriel, and sees himself as having a very important role in the child's life.

On the heels of the Preview Special, the network today released the first photos of Rosita and Eugene with Baby Coco from Season 10, which can be seen below!

The Walking Dead is a story that started 10 years ago with one man trying to find his family. That family grew and gradually communities took shape. They fought and survived, thrived and gave birth to a new generation. It is a tale of humankind and there are more stories to tell. It is now Spring, a few months after the end of Season 9, when our group of survivors dared to cross into Whisperer territory during the harsh winter. The collected communities are still dealing with the after effects of Alpha's horrific display of power, reluctantly respecting the new borderlines being imposed on them, all while organizing themselves into a militia-style fighting force, preparing for a battle that may be unavoidable. But the Whisperers are a threat unlike any they have ever faced. Backed by a massive horde of the dead it is seemingly a fight they cannot win. The question of what to do and the fear it breeds will infect the communities and give rise to paranoia, propaganda, secret agendas, and infighting that will test them as individuals and as a society. The very idea of whether civilization can survive in a world filled with the dead hangs in the balance.

Photo Credit: Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa, Josh McDermitt as Dr. Eugene Porter, Baby Coco

Josh McDermitt as Dr. Eugene Porter, Baby Coco





