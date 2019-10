Photo Flash: Check Out Photos from Disney Animation's Panel at New York Comic Con!

Stars Wendie Malick (voice of Eda), Sarah-Nicole Robles (voice of Luz) and Alex Hirsch (voice of King) from Disney Channel's upcoming new animated series "The Owl House" were joined by creator and executive producer Dana Terrace and art director Ricky Cometa for the annual fan convention in New York City, where they participated in a panel on Friday, October 4.

Matt Braly (creator/executive producer, "Amphibia"), Chris and Shane Houghton (creator/executive producers, "Big City Greens") and Dana Terrace (creator/executive producer, "The Owl House") participated in a "From Crew to Creator: A Talk with Disney Television Animation Showrunners" panel on Saturday, October 5.

Both panels were moderated Shane Prigmore, vice president, Creative and Artistic Development, Disney Television Animation.

Check out the photos below!

Photo credit: Lou Rocco & Jeff Neira





