Photo: First Look at Amy Schumer & Michael Cera in LIFE & BETH

Hulu has REVEALED a first look at original comedy series "Life & Beth" starring and executive produced by Amy Schumer.

The ensemble cast includes Amy Schumer, Michael Cera, Susannah Flood, Violet Young, Kevin Kane, Yamaneika Saunders, Laura Benanti, Larry Owens, Michael Rapaport, Rosebud Walker and LaVar Walker.

"Life & Beth" premieres all 10 episodes on March 18, only on Hulu.

Beth's life would look pretty great on paper. Impressive to everyone she grew up with. She makes a good living as a wine distributor. She's in a long term relationship with a successful guy and lives in Manhattan. When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past her life changes forever.

Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become. We'll go on her journey towards building a bigger, bolder and more authentic life. Learning to express herself and living in an intentional way. A trip down memory lane is a strong source of trauma, comedy and moving forward.

"Life & Beth" is written, directed, executive-produced and starring Amy Schumer and executive-produced by Kevin Kane, Daniel Powell and Ryan McFaul. The series is produced by Endeavor Content.