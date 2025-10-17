Phil Wickham Lends Voice to Title Character in Animated Musical DAVID

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GRAMMY-nominated artist Phil Wickham will perform the lead role in the animated musical DAVID. The movie is an animated feature film telling the biblical story of David, the warrior, poet, shepherd, and eventual king. Created by Phil Cunningham of Sunrise Animation Studios, the film will be released exclusively in theaters on December 19, 2025, distributed by Angel.

"There are few men that have had a greater impact on my life than KING David. His story, his songs, and his faith have shaped me deeply,” said Wickham. “What an honor it has been to help bring this character to life! It truly has been a dream come true that I never saw coming. Finding David’s voice inside of me was both a challenge and a joy - thanks to an amazing team who helped guide the way! I’m so proud to be a part of such a beautiful and life-giving film. I believe it will fill hearts with hope, and lift eyes to Heaven for many years to come.”

Creator Phil Cunningham, whose vision for DAVID started 30 years ago, shared his enthusiasm for Wickham’s performance. “Phil Wickham embodies everything we hoped to capture in the character of David. His voice carries adventure, energy, strength, and vulnerability - qualities that reflect David’s heart as a warrior and worshiper. From the first moment we heard him perform, we knew he was the perfect choice to bring this beloved story to life.”

Wickham joins actor, dancer, and singer Brandon Engman, who voices David as a youth, in the cast. DAVID will be in theaters nationwide on December 19, 2025. For more information, visit here.

About Phil Wickham

Phil Wickham is a GRAMMY nominated, Dove Award-winning modern worship artist whose songs have been sung in churches around the world. His latest album, Song Of The Saints released September 2025 & debuted as his largest release to date. The album includes the longest running #1 single of 2025, “What An Awesome God”. His 2024 Grammy Nominated album I Believe, went #1 on the BIllboard Top Christian Albums.

At the 2024 GMA Dove Awards, Wickham was the most awarded artist taking home 9 awards, including Song of the Year & Worship Album of the Year. At the 2025 GMA Dove Awards, he also won Christmas Album of the Year. From his Platinum-certified singles “This is Amazing Grace,” “Living Hope,” & “Battle Belongs”, to his latest project Song Of The Saints, Wickham’s music has received billions of streams in the US alone across his catalog.