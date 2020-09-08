Penelope Cruz Will Join L'IMMENSITA

The film hails from Emanuele Crialese.

Variety reports that Penelope Cruz has joined the cast of "L'immensita," the upcoming project from director Emanuele Crialese.

Crialese wrote the script with Francesca Manieri and Vittorio Moroni. The film centers a family in the 1970s, depicting Italian society at a turning point.

"'L'immensita' is the story of a symbiotic love, THE ONE between Clara [Cruz] and her children, set in Rome in the '70s; a world suspended between neighborhoods under construction and TV shows still in black and white, new social achievements and old family models," said Crialese.

Crialese said Cruz's character in "L'immensita" embodies "an archetype that can only come to life through the artistic and human encounter with the sensitivity of a great actress like Penelope Cruz," said Crialese.

Cruz said, "I have been a fan of Emanuele Crialese for a long time and 'L'immensita' is one of the best scripts I have ever read."

"I'm looking forward to jumping into this magical adventure with him and the rest of the team and to give life to a character I'm completely in love with," she said.

Penelope Cruz won an Academy Award for her role in "Vicky Cristina Barcelona." She has been nominated two other times.

