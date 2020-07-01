Peacock Strikes Content Licensing Agreement with ViacomCBS

Peacock, NBCUniversal's new streaming service, today announced an agreement to license popular Paramount movies and TV shows from the ViacomCBS library.

Hit series including Ray Donovan, The Affair, Charmed*, Undercover Boss, The Game, Everybody Hates Chris and REAL HUSBANDS OF HOLLYWOOD will be available to stream on Peacock with the launch of the service on July 15 and will continue to be available on ViacomCBS platforms. In addition, premium films from Paramount's library will stream on Peacock in limited exclusivity windows throughout 2021, 2022, and 2023 including: The Godfather trilogy, Catch Me If You Can, The Talented Mr. Ripley, American Beauty, Patriot Games, Last Holiday, Fatal Attraction, The Firm, An Officer and a Gentleman, among others.

"We are truly excited to bring some of the most popular movies and series from across the ViacomCBS family of brands to Peacock," said Frances Manfredi, President, Content Acquisition and Strategy, Peacock. "We continue to expand the Peacock catalog with premium programming from NBCUniversal and beyond; partnering with companies like ViacomCBS to ensure that all of our viewers can choose from the best entertainment options available in the market today."

In July, Peacock will launch across mobile, web and connected TV platforms with a free tier featuring more than 7,500 hours of movies, shows, and timely live and on-demand programming across news, sports, reality and late night. Peacock Premium will also be available for $4.99 per month and features more than 15,000 hours of content. Viewers may also upgrade Peacock Premium to ad-free for an additional $5.00 per month.

"This agreement with Peacock demonstrates the incredible and enduring value of ViacomCBS content," said Dan Cohen, President, ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. "The partnership we are announcing today is consistent with our strategy to maximize the value of our content by selectively licensing our library product to third parties while prioritizing franchise IP for our own platforms."

ViacomCBS movies and shows will join a massive catalog of premium programming which includes Peacock originals like Brave New World, The Capture, Intelligence and Lost Speedways; sports documentary In Deep with Ryan Lochte; and the entire full-length film Psych 2: Lassie Come Home. Additionally, Peacock will feature current season programming from NBC and Telemundo; hundreds of blockbuster and beloved movies including the Fast & Furious franchise, E.T., Lost in Translation and Shrek; iconic shows such as comedies Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, Saturday Night Live, Monk, King of Queens, Everybody Loves Raymond, Two and a Half Men, Frasier, George Lopez, and Cheers; dramas like Law & Order: SVU, Downton Abbey, Yellowstone, Friday Night Lights, House, Battlestar Galactica, Psych, Parenthood, Heroes, and kids series including Curious George, Where's Waldo? and Cleopatra in Space.

Peacock customers will also enjoy daily programming highlights from TODAY, NBC Nightly News, Meet the Press, Noticias Telemundo, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, E! News and Access Hollywood, and dozens of streaming channels including clip-based channels like the best Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers comedy sketches, the best sketches from the SNL Vault, plus news channels from NBC News Now and Sky News, and genre channels like True Crime, Reality Check-In and 80s Mix Tape.

For more information, visit http://www.peacocktv.com.

*Charmed will be available on Peacock starting in October.

Related Articles View More TV Stories