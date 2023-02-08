Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Peacock Rolls Out Interactive Watch Series With REAL HOUSEWIVES & BEL-AIR Stars

Peacock Rolls Out Interactive Watch Series With REAL HOUSEWIVES & BEL-AIR Stars

The series will feature real time reactions, live commentary, and unfiltered Q&A.

Feb. 08, 2023  

Combining the power of technology and talent, Peacock is launching "Watch With," a new product experience that allows fans to watch special episodes alongside their favorite talent, with real time reactions, live commentary, and unfiltered Q&A.

Directly following the season two premiere of Peacock's critically acclaimed drama series "Bel-Air," "Watch With" officially launches with Jabari Banks + Olly Sholotan on Feb. 24th at 9 p.m. ET. The feature will soon extend to "Eurovision" with two-time Olympian and NBC correspondent Johnny Weir, "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" with Candiace Dillard Bassett and Marysol Patton, plus more to be announced.

Building a bold slate across various content genres and formats, "Watch With" is a user experience that empowers marketers to take fans behind the scenes of their favorite content and engage with the stars, directors and creators that bring the storytelling to life.

This series of fan-powered events are designed to present a seamless split screen view that allows talent to answer questions and interact in real time, creating a unique streaming event that can only be found on Peacock.

As soon as the user enters the livestream, they will see a video overlay of talent providing commentary on the episode, alongside a count of how many fans are watching. The event will also keep pulse on all live social chatter, bringing buzzworthy moments and questions up to the talent in real-time via the #WatchWithPeacock hashtag.

With ongoing testing for continual optimization, the "Watch With" feature first appeared in beta form on the platform last year with beloved Miami Housewives, Larsa Pippen and Marysol Patton.

"After exceeding our viewership forecasts, we're highly encouraged by the first test of 'Watch With' as a way to super-serve fans with a live communal viewing experience," said John Jelley, Senior Vice President, Product & UX, Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer, NBCUniversal. "As we work to build an unrivaled audience experience at Peacock, we're looking to continue experimenting with in-product innovations that enhance the streaming experience and break into the cultural zeitgeist."

"Watch With" delivers limitless opportunities to re-experience new or nostalgic content and joins Peacock's growing portfolio of interactive experiences. This includes "Choose Your Reality," an interactive storytelling feature that grants control to the viewer, with options and prompts to go deeper into select scenes. The feature will launch in season three of "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip," first on Roku devices.

Set in Los Angeles, "Bel-Air" reimagines the beloved sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" through a new, dramatic take on Will's complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.

ABOUT PEACOCK

Peacock is NBCUniversal's streaming service. Peacock delivers a world-class slate of exclusive originals, on-demand libraries of hit TV shows, plus critically acclaimed films from the vaults of Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, and Hollywood's biggest studios.

In addition, Peacock taps into NBCUniversal's unmatched ability to deliver a broad range of compelling topical content across news, sports, late-night, Spanish-language, and reality. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Howie Mandel Does Worlds First Podcast via Hologram Beam Photo
Howie Mandel Does World's First Podcast via Hologram Beam
For a recent episode of his hit podcast Howie Mandel Does Stuff hosted with his daughter Jackie Schultz, America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel beamed live from his studio to Montreal, Canada to interview his guests in a Proto Epic hologram device. Howie and Jackie were able to see and hear and interact with the famous comedians.
VIDEO: Watch a New Featurette for the 25th Anniversary TITANIC Re-Release Photo
VIDEO: Watch a New Featurette for the 25th Anniversary TITANIC Re-Release
“Titanic” will be re-released to theaters in 3D 4K HDR and high-frame rate. With a cast headed by Oscar® winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, the film is an epic, action-packed romance set against the ill-fated maiden voyage of the 'unsinkable' Titanic, at the time, the largest moving object ever built. Watch the new video now!
ID to Release WHY CANT WE TALK ABOUT AMANDAS MOM? Podcast Photo
ID to Release WHY CAN'T WE TALK ABOUT AMANDA'S MOM? Podcast
Over the course of eight gripping episodes, WHY CAN’T WE TALK ABOUT AMANDA’S MOM? features Cailean, who is currently serving as a special investigator for the Mobile County (AL) Sheriff’s Office, revisiting Bergeron’s murder by retracing the steps taken by investigators nearly 30 years ago.

From This Author - Michael Major


Hailey Whitters Drops All-New Apple Music SessionHailey Whitters Drops All-New Apple Music Session
February 7, 2023

Apple Music Sessions feature some of the world's most prolific artists and emerging artists, all in Spatial Audio. Recorded out of Apple Music's studios around the world, Apple Music Sessions gives artists the opportunity to reimagine and recreate hits from their catalog, and creative covers of beloved classics.
Chicago's FACS Announce New Album 'Still Life In Decay'Chicago's FACS Announce New Album 'Still Life In Decay'
February 7, 2023

While FACS are a heavy band, they don’t necessarily feel like one— Case’s fluttering, melodic guitar lines are buoyed by the insistent, underlying pulse of an expert rhythm section. Bassist Alianna Kalaba, who stepped in for founding member Jonathan Van Herik in 2018, makes her amicable last stand here with the group.
THE PORTABLE DOOR Coming Exclusively to MGM+ in AprilTHE PORTABLE DOOR Coming Exclusively to MGM+ in April
February 7, 2023

The Jim Henson Company comedy stars multi-time Golden Globe nominee Sam Neill (Peter Rabbit, Jurassic Park) and Patrick Gibson (The OA, Tolkien),  joining two-time Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained, No Time to Die) and Sophie Wilde (Eden, You Don’t Know Me).
Foo Fighters, Weezer & More Join Sea.Hear.Now 2023 LineupFoo Fighters, Weezer & More Join Sea.Hear.Now 2023 Lineup
February 7, 2023

Sea.Hear.Now announces an incredible 2023 lineup featuring Foo Fighters, The Killers, Greta Van Fleet, Weezer, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Mt. Joy, Sheryl Crow, The Beach Boys and more. Teams will also feature big wave surfer Will Skudin and legendary ladies Cassidy McClain and Jamie DeWitt, as well as Jersey’s Rob Kelly and more.
Audra McDonald & Myles Frost Join Ava DuVernay's CASTE FilmAudra McDonald & Myles Frost Join Ava DuVernay's CASTE Film
February 7, 2023

Audra McDonald and Myles Frost have joined the cast of Ava DuVernay’s upcoming film Caste: The Origins of our Discontents. The pair will join the previously announced Jasmine Cephas-Jones, Aunjanue Ellis, Niecy Nash, Vera Farmiga, Nick Offerman, Connie Nielsen, and Jon Bernthal.
share