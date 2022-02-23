Peacock Orders Two All-New Seasons of ITV America's Hit Series LOVE ISLAND

Following a highly competitive situation, Peacock has greenlit two new seasons and more than 80 episodes of the hit international phenomenon LOVE ISLAND. Set to film in California, the first highly anticipated season will premiere this Summer with multiple episodes debuting weekly in real time.

LOVE ISLAND is an unscripted reality romance and competition series where glamorous singles are on a search for love while living together in a beautiful villa.

"As we continue to make Peacock a destination for must-watch original programming, partnering with a global powerhouse like ITV enables us to build on their internationally beloved formats to attract all new fans to the platform," said Susan Rovner, Chairman Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

Added Jenny Groom, EVP Entertainment Unscripted Content, "'Love Island' is a highly addictive dating format that is primed for a streaming service like Peacock where we can push boundaries and bring viewers steamy and dramatic twists. The series took pop culture by storm after the UK format found fans across the world, and we are thrilled to be able to bring an all-new version to Peacock this summer anchoring our unscripted slate."

"This really is an unprecedented deal for an unscripted brand," said ITV America CEO David George. "Peacock and NBCU are the perfect home for LOVE ISLAND because of their strategy to grow the show, utilizing the greater NBCU television portfolio and other platforms to help propel the series. That dedication, coupled with a two-season commitment on Peacock, sealed the deal. We're incredibly excited to elevate the show through a bold new collaboration."

The new season will be hotter than ever as the Islanders couple up in a sexy new villa and compete in naughtier games and steamier challenges, with shocking twists and turns along the way. While in the villa, temptations rise and the Islanders must decide if they want to remain with their current partner or "recouple" with someone new. Throughout the season, those who are not coupled up will be at risk of leaving the villa. Viewers watching at home will also have a chance to weigh in on who stays and who goes home.

Cast, schedule and location details will be announced at a later date.

LOVE ISLAND is produced by ITV Entertainment, an ITV America company. The series is based on a format owned by ITV Studios and Motion Content Group, and distributed by ITV Studios.