Peacock Greenlights REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP Season Three

The first two seasons are now streaming on Peacock.

Jul. 15, 2022  

Following a wildly successful first two seasons of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Peacock has greenlit a third iteration with a brand-new group of Housewives fan-favorites.

This season, cross-franchise icons will come together as they jet off to exotic Thailand. Season three premiere date to be announced at a later time.

The cast includes Housewives Candiace Dillard Bassett and Gizelle Bryant of "The Real Housewives of Potomac," Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton of "The Real Housewives of Miami," Heather Gay and Whitney Rose of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City", Leah McSweeney of "The Real Housewives of New York City" and Porsha Williams "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

The second season is now airing on Peacock, featuring a special "Ex-Wives Club" twist. For the first time since their departure from "The Real Housewives," several of the most unforgettable ex-Housewives will collide for a much-anticipated vacation at one of the most iconic homes in franchise history: Dorinda Medley's Bluestone Manor.

The Peacock Original series takes viewers on a trip down memory lane as the ladies indulge in the lush countryside of the Berkshires with top-notch luxury, hilarious escapades, and non-stop drama.

The second season features eight all-star Housewives alumnae from coast-to-coast, including Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin of "The Real Housewives of New York City," Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" and Brandi Glanville and Taylor Armstrong of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." The final episode of the season will drop on Thursday, July 22.

Fans can also binge the first season of "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" on Peacock. The iconic Housewives in the first season include Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," Kyle Richards of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" and Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps of "The Real Housewives of New York City."

