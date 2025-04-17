Peacock Greenlights LOVE ISLAND: BEYOND THE VILLA (WT) Spinoff Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Peacock has announced Love Island: Beyond The Villa (WT), a first-of-its-kind spinoff series from the original pop culture phenomenon, LOVE ISLAND USA. The new series, set to premiere in Summer 2025, follows everyone’s favorite Season 6 Islanders around Los Angeles as they navigate new careers, evolving friendships, newfound fame and complex relationships outside of the LOVE ISLAND villa.

The cast of Love Island: Beyond The Villa (WT) will include JaNa Craig, Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Leah Kateb, Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, Serena Page, Kenny Rodriguez, Olivia Walker and Kendall Washington, with appearances from other former Islanders.

Season 6 of LOVE ISLAND USA was Summer 2024’s #1 reality series in the US and was Peacock’s most-watched original reality competition series in the platform’s history. All episodes are currently available to stream on Peacock.

